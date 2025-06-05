Enterprise Community Partners Receives $300,000 Grant From Keybank To Support The Rocky Mountain Resilience Program
The KeyBank grant builds on the momentum of Enterprise's Rocky Mountain Resilience Academy, expanding hands-on support for housing partners in Colorado and Utah to advance their development and organizational goals. It will also help affordable housing providers access new federal, state, and local funding-positioning them to launch projects that reduce carbon emissions and boost community resilience.
“Enterprise's mission is to make home and community places of pride, power and belonging, and platforms for resilience and upward mobility for all,” said Chris Picardi, KeyBank Colorado market president.“This mission aligns perfectly with KeyBank's vision of investing to protect the environment, and we are honored to support this program with our grant.”
The Rocky Mountain Resilience Academy – initially launched in 2023– offers affordable housing owners and operators access to training, tools, peer learning, technical assistance, and grants needed to achieve their program goals.
“Low-income and historically under-resourced communities are hit hardest by energy burdens and climate events. If we don't act now to make affordable housing more resilient and energy-efficient, these families will face rising costs and housing instability,” Enterprise VP and Rocky Mountain Market Leader Jennie Rodgers said.“This grant provides affordable housing providers much-needed support to protect the health and wellbeing of their residents and communities.”
About Enterprise Community Partners
Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $80.9 billion and created 1 million homes across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – all to make home and community places of pride, power and belonging. Join us at enterprisecommunity .
About KeyCorp
In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.
###
