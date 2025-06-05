Green Mountain Energy And Treehouse Partner To Offer Customers Affordable Option For EV Charger Installation

MENAFN - 3BL) HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /3BL/ - Green Mountain Energy , the nation's longest serving renewable energy retailer, has partnered with Treehouse , a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects including home electric vehicle (EV) charging, to make home charger installation easier and more affordable by offering discounts available exclusively for Green Mountain customers.

Green Mountain Energy customers will receive a $100 discount on their installation with Treehouse and 5% off the purchase price of a Level 2 charger. Partnering with Treehouse removes uncertainty from what can be a daunting installation process for EV owners. By leveraging proprietary technology and operating as an end-to-end platform -- managing quoting and design through to permitting and installation – Treehouse delivers a delightful, streamlined experience for EV customers.

“This partnership with Treehouse is a natural extension of Green Mountain Energy's commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Andrea Ortega-Toledano, senior director of sustainability at Green Mountain Energy.“By offering our customers an easier and more affordable option to power their EV's, we're helping to drive the transition to a smarter, cleaner energy landscape-one charge at a time."

Level 2 charging (240-volt) requires a dedicated charging station or EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) but is significantly faster than Level 1 (120-volt) charging, adding about 25 miles of range per hour. The voltage requirements for Level 2 chargers are similar to what's needed for an electric dryer or range. Installation costs vary based on a home's age, panel location, existing electrical setup, and preferred charger location. Treehouse will review a home's electrical setup and provide customers with a transparent, personalized quote for installation.

“We're thrilled to partner with Green Mountain Energy to make home EV charging more accessible and affordable for their customers,” said Eric Owski, Co-Founder and CEO of Treehouse.“Installing a home charger is one of the biggest hurdles for new EV owners, and our collaboration removes that friction-delivering a seamless, cost-effective solution so more drivers can enjoy the benefits of fast, reliable charging at home.”

Green Mountain Energy customers can receive a free, instant estimate or learn more about the partnership with Treehouse by visiting greenmountainenergy .

ABOUT GREEN MOUNTAIN ENERGY COMPANY

Green Mountain Energy is the nation's longest serving renewable energy retailer, on a mission to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy. Green Mountain Energy offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity products from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Collectively, Green Mountain Energy customers have helped avoid over 125 billion pounds of carbon dioxide to date. Green Mountain Energy is lighting the path to a brighter future by supporting the sustainable projects of nonprofits through our charitable program, Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy, visit greenmountainenergy .

ABOUT TREEHOUSE

Treehouse is a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects. The company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of the places we live and work by simplifying the electrification journey. By operating as a centralized, end-to-end partner, Treehouse helps companies – including auto retailers and manufacturers, fleet providers, utilities, and electrification hardware manufacturers – scale electrification programs nationwide and deliver seamless, delightful installation experiences for customers. Treehouse has raised more than $25M in financing to date from investors and partners including Flourish Ventures, Eaton, Veriten, MassMutual Ventures and more. To learn more about Treehouse, visit treehouse .