Fedex Global Healthcare Secures IATA CEIV Pharma Corporate Certificate

MENAFN - 3BL) MIAMI, June 5, 2025 /3BL/ - FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced that at the 34CNS Partnership Conference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recognized the FedEx Global Healthcare Quality Program with the CEIV Pharma Corporate Certification - a significant milestone in the company's commitment to quality, compliance, and leadership in pharmaceutical logistics. This corporate-level certificate for the company's hubs and ramps validates the strength of FedEx's quality management system and its ability to deliver end-to-end logistic services in compliance with the increasingly complex and highly regulated pharmaceutical industry.

“This certification illustrates FedEx's unwavering dedication to excellence in pharmaceutical logistics,” said Nick Gennari, president of global healthcare and commercial sales.“This pioneering, network-wide approach to quality showcases our commitment to complying with the highest standards in the industry for the transportation and handling of global pharmaceutical products. With over 90 percent of our global healthcare volume moving through facilities that are now CEIV Pharma-certified, we are providing our customers with outstanding quality solutions in the global pharma air space.”

The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma Certification sets the highest standards for the safe, compliant, and time sensitive temperature-controlled transport of pharmaceutical shipments across global air cargo network.

“The pharmaceutical industry relies on air transport for its speed and efficiency in ensuring high-value, time-sensitive, temperature-controlled products such as vaccines or medication. As global supply chains become more complex, the need for consistent, trusted standards is greater than ever for the safety of the end consumers. We are pleased to see FedEx Global Healthcare certify additional facilities with CEIV Pharma, the industry's trusted mark of quality and excellence in the handling of pharmaceuticals,” said Frederic Leger, IATA's senior vice president commercial products and services.

FedEx previously had its Memphis (MEM) and Indianapolis (IND) hubs CEIV Pharma-certified in 2024, along with ramps in San Juan (SJU) and Aguadilla (BQN), Puerto Rico. In addition to the corporate certificate, the FedEx Global Healthcare team also announced 15 new CEIV Pharma certified facilities, all of which will be officially certified in May 2025:



Cologne, Germany (CGN)

Fort Worth, Texas (AFW)

Frankfurt, Germany (FRA)

Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)

Guangzhou, China (CAN)

Liege, Belgium (LGG)

Los Angeles, California (LAX)

Miami, Florida (MIA)

Milan, Italy (MXP)

Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

Oakland, California (OAK)

Osaka, Japan (KIX)

Paris, France (CDG)

San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)

