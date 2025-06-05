Mohr Partners Names Sohail Hamirani As New Shareholder

"Being named a shareholder is an honor, and I'm proud to continue contributing to Mohr Partners' growth in this new capacity," Hamirani said. "As CFO and Head of Lease Administration, I've had the opportunity to build our lease administration department into a core part of our service offering."

"My success is directly tied to my loyal team of over 90 corporate accounting and lease administration professionals who work tirelessly to deliver timely and accurate reporting to our internal and external clients."

Hamirani has been with Mohr Partners for more than six years, starting as Director of Accounting before taking on additional responsibilities during his tenure. He moved into his current role in July 2021.

He now oversees all financial reporting, serves as the lead point of contact with the firm's corporate banker, JPMorgan Chase, and manages Mohr Partners' lease administration department, which has become the firm's fastest-growing service line.

"Sohail's ascension to shareholder is a testament to his work ethic and ability to build and lead a department of highly capable and motivated professionals who have consistently delivered great financial outcomes for our clients and internal stakeholders," Robert Shibuya said.

Hamirani's elevation to shareholder continues a year of recognition, as he was named Outstanding CFO – Small Company by D CEO in April.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

