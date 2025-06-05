Grillo's Pickles Building $54 Million Factory In Bartholomew County, Indiana

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The company that invites customers to "Chill Out, Eat a Pickle" has officially confirmed its plans for a new $54 Million Food Manufacturing operation to meet its growing national demand from a site near Columbus, Indiana. GRILLO'S PICKLES® recently broke ground on a new 155,000 SF production facility along I-65 in Bartholomew County. The new Taylorsville facility in northern Bartholomew County will be adjacent to a previously announced $175 Million KING'S HAWAIIANTM bakery operation. Both companies are a subsidiary of IRRESISTIBLE FOODS GROUPTM.

"When we purchased the Bartholomew County site, we did so with thoughts about building it out in phases," said Joe Leonardo, Vice President of Strategic Operations for Irresistible Foods Group (IFG) and Chief Operating Officer of King's Hawaiian. "Today's announcement for Grillo's Pickles confirms our strategy."

Grillo's Pickles is investing $54 Million to construct and outfit a new 155,000 SF food manufacturing facility and will employ up to 150 persons. It is adjacent to the previously announced 300,000 SF bakery facility for King's Hawaiian.

"Our pickles use a century-old family recipe and contain no artificial preservatives, Grillo's Pickles are packed, shipped, and sold refrigerated," said Adam Kaufman, President & CEO of Boston-based Grillo's Pickles. "For our new production site, it was important to us to find a central U.S. location with a skilled workforce and supportive business environment, and we are very excited to be in Bartholomew County, Indiana."

Local government leaders expressed strong support for IFG's two projects. In November 2023, Bartholomew County officials pledged up to $3,746,000 from a combination of County Rainy Day Fund and County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) funds to pay for off-site water, sewer, and road improvement upgrades to serve the project site and surrounding area. Last June, County officials unanimously approved the company's request for an additional 10-year property tax phase-in on the new Grillo's Pickles building and equipment, to produce savings of approximately $1.2 million.

"Bartholomew County, Indiana, is committed to growing and diversifying our local economy, and we are exceptionally pleased to support and welcome Grillo's to our community as an important part of our local strategy to attract Food Manufacturing," said County Commissioner Tony London.

According to Kristen Goecker, Interim President of Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation, regional leaders have also approved inclusion of up to $1.0 Million from the State of Indiana's READI 2.0 funds awarded to the South Central Indiana Talent Region. Funds will support intersection improvements at US31 and Bear Lane, along with the extension of County Road 700N on the southern edge of the project site in support of the Taylorsville Industrial Park.

"As a company, Grillo's Pickles is known for their refreshingly unique pickle products, along with their fun and very distinctive marketing efforts," said Goecker. "As such, Grillo's is going to fit in perfectly well in a community that is known for being different by design with a manufacturing workforce that is second to none."

Bartholomew County Council president Leah Beyer also voiced her support of the project.

"This project represents economic development teamwork at its finest," said Beyer. "County Planning & Zoning, County Council, the Board of Commissioners, City of Columbus officials, local utilities, and our READI Regional Group have all pulled in the same direction to support the investments pledged by IFG, King's Hawaiian and Grillo's Pickles."

In addition to local incentives, based on the company's investment and job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in Grillo's Pickles of up to $1.4 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

About Irresistible Foods Group

Established in September 2021, Irresistible Foods Group (IFG) is the parent company to King's Hawaiian, Grillo's Pickles, Killer Brownie Company and other distinctive brands. IFG is 100% family owned and is committed to authentically stewarding Irresistible brands into the future as they have with King's Hawaiian for more than 75 years. We believe in irresistibility not just in our products, but in our values, 'ohana (family) and roots. We believe the core of our irresistibility is our values. IFG strives to be the most trusted, influential, and value-creating family of authentic food & beverage brands that are beloved by their consumers for their irresistible products, uniquely connected through their shared values, and sold in the perimeter (of grocery stores). More info at irresistiblefoods.

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles or contact g [email protected] .

About the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation

The Greater Columbus (Indiana) Economic Development Corporation is an independent, non-profit economic development organization serving Columbus, Edinburgh, and all Bartholomew County, Indiana. The organization's goal is to grow & attract well-paying, high value-added, community-minded businesses by influencing and leveraging the area's distinct capabilities in advanced manufacturing, design, and Science Technology Engineering & Math (STEM) education resources. Current industry diversification targets include Food & Beverage Manufacturing, Next Generation Mobility, Engineering Services, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles

