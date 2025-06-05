Make Father's Day Extra Special With Kroger

Retailer highlights all the ways to surprise and delight dad leading up to Father's Day

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), America's grocer, today shared how customers can celebrate dad with random acts of kindness leading up to Father's Day. From a delicious meal on the grill to a basket of hot sauce and cold beverages, dad deserves the extra love and appreciation this holiday.

"We can all agree dads deserve more than a single day of recognition, so we're sharing all the ways to celebrate the special guy ahead of Father's Day," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "This Father's Day, Kroger is here to help honor and give thanks to all the dads in our lives by surprising and delighting him with his favorite things."

Brighten up dad's week leading up to Father's Day with these simple, yet meaningful ideas:



Grill up a delicious meal: Fire up the grill and invite family to celebrate dad with a grill out. Find inspiration for sauces, sides, fresh meats and desserts on Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane , including grilled corn recipes , a homemade bourbon BBQ sauce and even a meat calculator .

Pick up donuts for dad: Make Father's Day extra special with a wide selection of donuts from Kroger's bakery. From classic glazed yeast donuts to indulgent Boston cream-filled mini donuts , surprise dad with his favorite treats and make his day extra sweet.

Deliver a basket of hot sauce and cold drinks: Spice up this Father's Day with an assortment of gourmet hot sauces and cool down with a wide selection of craft beers and beverages, including Kroger Fizz Sparkling Water and Kroger Real Brewed Raspberry Tea . Choose two of dad's favorites for the ultimate fire and ice combo.

Fill up his tank: Surprise dad by filling up his gas tank for a change and all the times he has doled out gas money. Surprise dad with a gift card: Whether dad wants new golf shoes or a new toolbox, treat dad to choose his own Father's Day present with a gift card. Kroger offers a wide selection of gift cards from hundreds of stores, allowing dad to choose his favorite while earning 4X fuel points from June 4-17. No matter the gift, be sure to complete the celebration with a greeting card expressing a heartfelt message.

Find even more Father's Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with grill out recipes, party essentials and even more gift ideas for dad.

Shopping at Kroger, customers will see lower prices on more than 1,000 items across the store in addition to everyday low prices and more than $600 in digital coupons available each week. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

