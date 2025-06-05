FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MORGAN STANLEY U.S. FINANCIALS CONFERENCE

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FLG ) (the "Company") announced today that Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Otting and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lee Smith will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

A live audio-only webcast will be available at the Company's website, flagstar. A replay of the webcast will be available by end of day and will be archived at the Company's website through 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

About Flagstar Financial, Inc.

Flagstar Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At March 31, 2025, the Company had $97.6 billion of assets, $67.1 billion of loans, deposits of $73.9 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.2 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 400 locations across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:

Steven Bodakowski

(248) 312-5872

SOURCE Flagstar Financial, Inc.

