Connecting Hometowns: PG&E And Habitat For Humanity California Partner On Projects Supporting Local Families

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PG&E has provided a $500,000 charitable contribution to support Habitat California. The funding will be used for home builds, restoration projects and more over two years. Additionally, Pacific Gas and Electric Company coworkers will volunteer their time in their local communities.

Soaring home prices and limited housing supply have made owning a home in California unattainable for many families. As of 2024, the median home price in California was over $800,000 - more than double the national average. Only 16% of Californians can afford to purchase a median-priced home.

"We are thrilled to launch Connecting Hometowns with PG&E during National Homeownership Month, when we celebrate the power and promise of a safe, stable home," said Debbie Arakel, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity California.

"PG&E's $500,000 investment, paired with the dedicated service of their employee volunteers, marks the first partnership of its kind at this scale in California. This major commitment will not only boost the development of new affordable homes but also support critical repairs to keep families safe and healthy in the homes and hometowns they love. By combining strategic funding with hands-on community engagement, PG&E is helping community-based Habitat affiliates expand their reach, accelerate their work, and serve more families. It's a powerful demonstration of what's possible when we come together to support our communities," added Arakel.

"The American dream of owning a home has become out of reach for too many families. Habitat for Humanity helps families overcome obstacles to realize the dream of homeownership. We are proud to help support and invest in Connecting Hometowns. When our families and communities thrive, we all thrive," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer for PG&E Corporation and Chair of the Board of The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Local Habitat affiliate organizations applied for five $50,000 grants for 2025. One grant was awarded in each of PG&E's five service regions: North Coast, North Valley and Sierra, Bay Area, South Bay and Central Coast and Central Valley.

The grantee projects are:



Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County. Construction of a new, four-townhome affordable housing development in Sebastopol.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity. Early-stage construction of a new, four-home affordable housing development in Grass Valley.

Habitat of Humanity Greater San Francisco. Five playhouse builds. Playhouses will be donated to local Habitat and military families or local nonprofits serving children.

Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley: Restoration of a four-home historic apartment building in San Jose. Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area: Prepare for construction of 20 new homes and renovations of existing infrastructure at a subdivision in Firebaugh.

PG&E has supported Habitat for Humanity for decades with charitable contributions and coworker volunteer hours. Funding for this and other grant programs come from PG&E shareholders, not customers.

This new PG&E and Habitat for Humanity California partnership will help provide families lasting stability, better health outcomes, improved academic performance for children, and the opportunity for families to build generational wealth. Investing in pathways to homeownership, helps strengthen communities, foster economic mobility, and creates a more equitable future for all Californians.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news .

About Habitat for Humanity California

Habitat for Humanity California, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, is the statewide support organization for 32 local Habitat of Humanity affiliates that serve communities throughout the state. The organization works to increase access to safe, decent and affordable housing through advocacy, resource development and capacity-building efforts that strengthen the impact local of local affiliates. Habitat and its affiliates help families build and improve places to call home - empowering them to achieve stability, self-reliance and a brighter future. Habitat affiliates in California have built, renovated and repaired thousands of homes in partnership with hardworking families and generous volunteers and donors.

