Hood College Receives $150K To Support Study Of Visual Poetry
"We are grateful to Mr. Krepski for his generous gift, which will enable us to carve our niche in an innovative literary genre," said Elizabeth Knapp, Ph.D. , professor of English and creative writing MFA program director at Hood College.
Krepski established the fund in memory of his late wife, janet jai, a writer, artist and activist who frequently created hybrid works of visual poetry. jai was an early member of the Pittsburgh Poetry Exchange and presented her work at Shakespeare and Company in Paris, the Edinburgh and St. Andrews Festivals in Scotland, and numerous venues around Pittsburgh.
Her visual poetry, which jai called "PoemArts," blended visual arts and text to explore concepts of identity, nature and social justice. A retrospective of jai's work, titled "Poetry in Vision & Voice," was recently displayed at the Heinz Memorial Chapel in Pittsburgh.
At Hood, students have numerous opportunities to engage with poetry. The undergraduate English program offers a creative writing concentration and the graduate creative writing MFA program offers a dedicated poetry track. The new fund will allow for more cross-disciplinary work within the humanities.
About Hood College
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.
