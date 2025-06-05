The Future Of Streaming Takes Center Stage At Questex's Streamtv Show 2025 In Denver

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The streaming television industry's most electric event is back and bigger than ever. Questex's StreamTV Show returns to Denver next week, June 11–13, with a show-stopping lineup of speakers, talent, and top-tier networking. Taking place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort, this year's event is already setting records, with attendance up 50% over 2024, over 110 sponsors and exhibitors, and over 200 speakers, with a surge of energy driving the future of streaming.

As audiences, platforms, and advertisers evolve at warp speed, StreamTV Show 2025 is where it all converges-bringing together visionary executives, viral creators, pro athletes, and breakout talent to explore what's next for connected TV, FAST channels, sports rights, ad tech, and the global streaming business.

Where Entertainment + Industry Collide: 2025 Highlights



Big Boi , OutKast legend and 7-time GRAMMY® winner, takes the stage LIVE at The Big Bash , the show's high-energy party under the stars. Expect an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Julian Lewis , 5-star quarterback phenom and University of Colorado commit joins the Media Universe Summit to talk NILCONOMICS and the changing face of athlete-driven media.

Trey Kennedy , viral comedian and digital star, brings his sharp wit and content creator insights to a can't miss 1:1 interview at the StreamTV Live Studio . Shawne Merriman , NFL All-Pro and Founder of Lights Out Sports TV , discusses how athlete entrepreneurs are disrupting sports streaming.

Speakers Include Top Executives from Leading Organizations



Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Data Officer, Paramount Streaming

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Charlotte Maines, Director of FireTV Business and Devices Advertising, Amazon FireTV

Laura Martin, Senior Internet & Media Analyst, Needham & Company

Shawne Merriman, Founder, Lights Out Sports TV

Takashi Nakano, Vice President of Content and Programming, Samsung TV Plus

Mayur Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Digital Video Platform, Fox

Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DirecTV

Stefan Van Engen, Vice President of Content Programming and Partnerships, Xumo Jennifer Vaux, Vice President of Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku

Featured Speakers for Evan Shapiro's Highly Anticipated Media Universe Summit



Yigit Celik, CEO, Merzigo

Michelle Gelman, Global Head of Content and Core Products, Nielsen

Fede Goldenberg, Global Head of TV & Film AVOD Partnerships, YouTube

Matthew Henick, Senior Vice President Ventura, Ventura TV OS

Julian Lewis, Quarterback, University of Colorado

Danyel Mendoza, Vice President, Programming Strategy & Content Planning, Disney

Geo Pao, EVP, Strategy and Digital, Shout Factory

Shawn Silverman, Global Head of Marketing, PlutoTV Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV



Speakers Announced for Alan Wolk's TVREV's Pre-Game Workshop: The Future of Streamonomics



Joel Cox, Co-Founder & EVP of Innovation & Strategy, Strategus

Matt Durgin, VP, North America Content and Services, LG

David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer, Stingray

Joe Ruthruff, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comscore

Daniel Spinosa, President, Premion

Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Comcast Advertising Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer, The Weather Group



StreamTV's Momentum: Numbers Tell the Story

“We're thrilled to bring together the people redefining how the world watches,” said Kevin Gray, VP, Questex and Founder, StreamTV Show.“With over 1,650 attendees already registered-a 50% jump over 2024-plus our largest sponsor roster, and a speaker lineup packed with industry icons and creative disruptors, this is shaping up to be our biggest and most influential StreamTV Show yet.”

Leading Sponsors & Partners

StreamTV Show will feature 110+ exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest products and trends in the industry. Click here to view the Floorplan.

Hours:



Wednesday, June 11: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 12: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



The Must-Attend Streaming Industry Experience

With 200+ speakers, 110+ sponsors, and three days of nonstop innovation and networking, StreamTV Show is the beating heart of the connected TV world. For more information and to register, visit .

For media registration, click here .

Don't miss your chance to be part of the streaming TV event of the year. Register to attend StreamTV Show here . Stay in the loop! Connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube , and follow #StreamTVShow.

