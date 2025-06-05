Beer Institute Releases April 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our April 2025 estimate of 12,100,000 barrels, for a decrease of 3% compared to April 2024 removals of 12,474,562.

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,566,714 10,554,964 -8.7% -1,011,750 February 12,119,191 10,300,000 -15.0% -1,819,191 March 12,453,076 12,500,000 0.4% 46,924 April 12,474,562 12,100,000 -3.0% -374,562 YTD 48,613,543 45,454,964 -6.5% -3,158,579

The May 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2025.

