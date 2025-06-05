Mademen Hair Launches Bold Expansion Into Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, And Tanzania

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAIROBI, CENTRAL, NIGERIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mademen Hair, Africa's leading brand in premium hair replacement solutions for bald men, is proud to announce its official expansion into four key African markets: Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania. This milestone marks a transformative step forward in grooming, personal confidence, and economic empowerment across the continent, as Mademen partners with skilled barbers to deliver its revolutionary Afro-textured hair replacement systems.At the core of this expansion is Mademen's unwavering commitment to empowerment and accessibility. The company has trained and certified barbers in each region, equipping them with cutting-edge techniques to professionally install its factory-processed, non-surgical hair units designed specifically by Africans, for Africans.Importantly, this effort goes beyond urban centers. While cities like Nairobi, Kampala, Lusaka, and Dar es Salaam were key hubs, Mademen deliberately included underserved towns such as Jinja, Kabwe, Kiambu,Kisumu, Murang'a, and many more, ensuring access to hair replacement solutions is not limited to the elite, but available to everyday African men in both major cities and remote communities.“The global beauty industry has long overlooked the African man, especially those living here on the continent,” said Idowu Bamido, CEO of Mademen Hair.“While there are solutions created for Black men abroad, very few are designed with Africans in Africa in mind. Distribution challenges, limited access, and high costs are often barriers. We're changing that. Mademen is building with Africans, for Africans, those in capital cities and rural towns alike. When we trained barbers, we didn't stop in the city centers. We reached grassroots stylists, equipping them with both the skills and the opportunity to change lives in their own communities.”“Our mission is simple,” Bamido added.“We want every African man dealing with baldness to know that confidence is not lost, it's just waiting to be restored. Mademen Hair isn't just selling hair replacement units; we're restoring self-worth, one hairline at a time.”With discreet global delivery, custom-fit options, and a rapidly growing network of trained partner barbers across the continent, Mademen is setting a new standard in African-made hair replacement. Each unit is crafted to replicate the authentic coils, curls, and textures of natural Afro hair offering unrivaled realism, comfort, and confidence.

