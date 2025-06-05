Incheck Announces Joseph Doyle As Vice President Of Sales And Account Management

Joseph Doyle, VP Sales and Account Management, InCheck

Seasoned Background Screening and HRTech Leader Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Drive Growth and Success

- Andy Gallion

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InCheck , a leading provider of pre-employment background screening and compliance solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Doyle as Vice President of Sales and Account Management. With over 20 years of experience in HRTech and InsurTech industries, Joe brings a wealth of expertise in background screening solutions, SaaS technologies, and driving consultative customer success across multiple industries.

Joe has an impressive background in transforming customer experiences through tailored support and compliance-oriented solutions. Over his career, Joe has led high-performing sales, account management, and partnership teams, prioritizing client success and operational outcomes in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, staffing, financial services, and manufacturing.

Joe has contributed significantly to some of the industry's largest background screening organizations. Earlier in his career, he played a key role at American Background Info Services, helping the company expand from a regional operation to a globally recognized provider, ultimately leading to its acquisition by Sterling. He went on to serve in executive positions at TalentWise, where his leadership helped transform the organization into one of the largest screening providers before its acquisition by Sterling, and at GoodHire, where he drove record-breaking sales and operational efficiency, contributing to the company's growth and eventual acquisition by Checkr. Joe also excelled in senior roles at Global HR Research, where he led enterprise sales efforts.

In his new role as InCheck's Vice President of Sales and Account Management, Joe will focus on scaling the company's reach, enhancing customer experiences, expanding the sales and account management functions, and driving growth by positioning InCheck as the premier choice for mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking tailored, compliance-oriented background screening solutions. His hands-on, consultative approach and expertise in leading transformational growth strategies align perfectly with InCheck's mission to deliver exceptional, human-centered service to its clients.

As InCheck continues to expand its national footprint and address the evolving needs of its customers, Joe's leadership will be integral to its ongoing success.“Joe brings an incredible depth of background screening and consultative sales leadership knowledge,” said Andy Gallion, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at InCheck.“His proven track record of driving revenue growth, building strong client relationships, and scaling high-performing teams makes him an ideal leader as we continue to grow and enhance our position as a trusted partner in the industry.”

Joe shared his excitement about joining InCheck, saying,“From its dedication to exceptional customer service to its focus on compliance and tailored solutions, InCheck's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for empowering clients and building teams that deliver lasting value. I'm thrilled to join this incredible organization and lead the charge in helping our clients achieve their hiring and compliance goals.”

###

About InCheck

InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider that delivers customized, compliant pre-employment solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and industries. Established in 2002 and headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a comprehensive suite of screening and monitoring services, including criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, drug screening, occupational health services, and reference checks. Known for its collaborative approach, InCheck provides flexible, tailored processes designed to deliver a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. With seamless technology integration across all of the leading applicant tracking systems, InCheck streamlines the screening process through innovative features like adjudication coding, document routing, and automated adverse action procedures.

Learn more about how InCheck's flexible and customized screening solutions can help your organization achieve compliance and efficiency by visiting inchecksolutions, emailing ..., or calling (414) 727-1718.

Kirsten Wiegman

InCheck

+1 414-316-4992

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.