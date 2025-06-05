South Florida Author Jorge E. Goyanes Releases Third Jose Castillo Mystery Novel 'Florida Crossing'

Florida Crossing by Jorge E. Goyanes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent author Jorge E. Goyanes has released his third installment in the popular Jose Castillo mystery series with "Florida Crossing," a thrilling adventure that takes readers across South Florida's most iconic locations.

The new novel follows protagonist Jose Castillo on an exciting journey through Palm Beach, Tampa, Sanibel Island, and the Everglades. Goyanes' distinctive storytelling style combines humor and suspense with a narrative rich in unexpected twists and turns, all set against the vibrant backdrop of South Florida.

"Florida Crossing" continues to showcase Goyanes' talent for regional mystery writing , building on the foundation established in his previous Jose Castillo novels. The author's intimate knowledge of South Florida's diverse landscapes and cultures adds authenticity to the story, immersing readers in the unique atmosphere of the region.

Readers interested in exploring the latest Jose Castillo mystery can find more information and purchase options on the author's official website .

About Jorge E. Goyanes:

Jorge E. Goyanes is a South Florida indie writer known for his compelling storytelling and the Jose Castillo mystery series. His distinctive writing style has established him as a notable figure in the independent author community. Goyanes specializes in narratives set in South Florida, blending humor, suspense, and rich storytelling that captures the essence of the region.

