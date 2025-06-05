Denmark Will Not Yield To US Pressure Over Greenland: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Denmark will not yield to "unacceptable" pressure from the US for control of semi-autonomous Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday, warning Greenlanders' right to self-determination was at stake.



"The world order we've built through generations is being challenged like never before," Frederiksen said in a speech for her country's National Day.



"In recent months Greenland and Denmark have been subjected to unacceptable pressure from our closest ally," she added, referring to the United States.

Greenland PM visits Denmark as Trump threats loom

Fundamental principles in the transatlantic relationship such as national sovereignty, the respect for borders and people's right to self-determination are now at stake, Frederiksen said.



"But we don't bend. We Danes are not like that," she added.



US President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the minerals-rich and strategically-located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security, and has not ruled out the use of force to do so.



US Vice President JD Vance on a visit to the island in March accused fellow NATO member Denmark of not doing a good job keeping Greenland safe and suggested the United States would better protect the territory.