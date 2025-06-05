UN Rights Chief Voices Legal Concerns On US Travel Bans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The UN human rights chief said Thursday that US President Donald Trump's new travel bans on 12 countries raised "concerns" under international law.

"The broad and sweeping nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the perspective of international law, including the principle of non-discrimination and of the necessity and proportionality of the measures deployed to meet the security concerns stated," high commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.