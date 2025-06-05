Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Rights Chief Voices Legal Concerns On US Travel Bans

UN Rights Chief Voices Legal Concerns On US Travel Bans


2025-06-05 02:00:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The UN human rights chief said Thursday that US President Donald Trump's new travel bans on 12 countries raised "concerns" under international law.

"The broad and sweeping nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the perspective of international law, including the principle of non-discrimination and of the necessity and proportionality of the measures deployed to meet the security concerns stated," high commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109642130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search