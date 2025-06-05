Amir Exchanges Eid Al Adha Greetings With Leaders Of Arab And Islamic Countries

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has exchanged cables of congratulation with his brothers, their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, the leaders of sisterly Arab and Islamic countries. HH the Amir also received cables of congratulations on this occasion from a number of leaders of friendly countries.

