Amir To Perform Eid Al Adha Prayers At Lusail Praying Area Tomorrow

2025-06-05 02:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will perform Eid Al Adha prayers along with citizens at Lusail praying area on Friday morning, the Amiri Diwan has announced.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

