Callan Family Office Named A Finalist In Four Categories For The 2025 Wealthmanagement Industry Awards

Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments across the United States, today announced it has been named a Finalist in four categories for the 2025 WealthManagement Industry Awards.

Callan Family Office was named a finalist in the Family Office and RIA Client Initiative categories, both recognizing its innovative Tax Overlay program. Additionally, Jack Ginter is a finalist for Chief Executive Officer of the Year for RIAs under $25 billion in assets under management, and Dan Burke is a finalist for Chief Technology Officer of the Year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in four categories by WealthManagement for the Wealthies, which are so well-respected in our industry,” Ginter said.“This recognition affirms our position as an entrepreneurial, independent firm dedicated to serving the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. This honor is a credit to the hard work of our entire team.”

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, recognizing firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference in the daily activities of financial advisors.

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

