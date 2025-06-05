Vocatus Is Named A Finalist In The Wealthmanagement 2025 Industry Awards For Best Client PR Campaign

MENAFN - News Direct) BOCA RATON, FL | June 05, 2025 09:10 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Vocatus, a leading communications and marketing firm serving the financial services industry, announced that it has been named a finalist in the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Award (the“Wealthies”) for Best Client PR Campaign.

For the second year in a row, Vocatus has received the recognition, which centers on its work on behalf of Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations and endowments.

In addition to its own accolade, Vocatus' clients are finalists in 19 categories at the prestigious Wealthies in 2025.

“We are honored and humbled by this recognition, but even more so, we feel immense gratitude to our clients who have placed their trust in us and given us the opportunity to share in their success,” said Ray Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer of Vocatus.“I want to thank my team and our industry peers for this honor. As we approach our three-year anniversary, I could not be prouder of what we've built and the opportunities yet to come.”

Founded in 2022, Vocatus serves dozens of clients, from startups to some of the most established names in the financial services industry. Earlier this, Vocatus was awarded the Best Marketing or PR Campaign at the Family Wealth Awards. Last year, it was named a finalist in several well-known wealth management awards, including the WealthManagement Industry Awards and ThinkAdvisor Luminaries.

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners. Each year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize the firms and individuals who are making a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About Vocatus

Vocatus is a leading communications, marketing and public relations firm, serving the financial services industry. With specialists across media and journalism, Vocatus provides high-level support to individuals and businesses, including wealth management firms, asset managers, fintech companies and business service providers.