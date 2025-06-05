Criminal Hearing Scheduled For Danville Babysitter Accused Of Unauthorized Breastfeeding
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A critical court hearing is set for Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM at Contra Costa Superior Court, 725 Court Street, Martinez, CA 94553, Department 10 , in the case of Brooke Skrabo, a 25-year-old babysitter accused of breastfeeding a 10-week-old infant without parental knowledge or consent while caring for the child in Danville, California .
Skrabo faces two misdemeanor charges under Court Case No. 01-24-01672:
-
PC 273a(b) – Cruelty to a Child by Inflicting Injury / Endangering Health
PC 242 – Battery
The incident came to light after the infant's parents discovered security footage of the act, prompting criminal charges. Over 427 days later (as of June 4, 2025), the case now moves to a pivotal stage as Skrabo seeks mental health diversion to avoid criminal prosecution-an action strongly opposed by the victim's family.
Family Statements & Interview Availability
The parents of the infant are available for soundbite interviews to share their firsthand account and perspectives ahead of the upcoming hearing.
Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward as the case progresses.
"Our priority is ensuring justice for this child and preventing any future risk to other children," said Moses Castillo, a victim advocate and retired sex crimes detective. "We stand with the family in opposing mental health diversion and advocating for accountability."
Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward. The assigned Deputy District Attorney, Kristina McCosker, can be contacted at [email protected] .
Zoom Court Hearing Details
Please note, members of the press are to join as "Observer" in order not to interfere with the scheduled court hearing.
Join Zoom Gov Meeting:
Meeting ID: 161 130 6897 | Passcode: 103536
One-Tap Mobile & Dial-In Options Available
Media Inquiries
For interviews or further case updates, please contact:
Moses Castillo
Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC
714-599-2233
[email protected]
About Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC
Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC is committed to advocating for victims and ensuring justice through thorough professional investigations. With extensive expertise in handling sensitive cases, the firm prioritizes integrity and accountability to protect those in vulnerable situations.
