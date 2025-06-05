Vannevar And Cape Team Bring Real-Time RF Sensing To The Edge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Vannevar's attritable RF sensor, Scout, can operate in challenging environments and remote locations, providing unclassified and partner-shareable data to the US national security community. Over the last few months, Scout has integrated Cape's proprietary network technology to transfer RF data reliably and securely across Cape's backhaul networks.Vannevar and Cape recently deployed the sensing solution in the Balikatan 2025 and Katana Strike 2025 exercises, enabling various maritime mission sets in the Indo-Pacific region. The teams worked closely with 5th ANGLICO and other III MIG units within the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Cape CEO John Doyle said, "This exercise was a great opportunity for Cape to demonstrate the breadth and throughput of our telecom network in mission critical use cases for the DOD, which could not have happened without Vannevar's firsthand understanding of critical DOD mission needs and current technology gaps. We were proud to support Scout's ability to integrate with existing systems, collect on objects of interest, and cue further reconnaissance."

Vannevar CTO Scott Philips, who oversaw the joint team, observed, "Cape's private and secure network enabled our sensors and accompanying software to deliver critical, real-time insights to our DOD partners overseas, with faster connection speeds than alternatives in Asia. Looking ahead, we plan to embed Cape SIMs into our Scout sensors and use Cape as our primary network provider given their proven success in contested, remote, and denied environments."

About Vannevar

Vannevar has built technology for strategic competition since 2019. The company's products, including advanced AI models and sensors, support a wide range of missions across all US service branches, multiple combatant commands, partner nations, interagency stakeholders, and the intelligence community.

Vannevar is valued at $1.5B as of October 2024, and is backed by venture capital from General Catalyst, Point72 Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Shield Capital, DFJ Growth, and Aloft VC.

About Cape

Cape is a cellular network providing device and network solutions to government, consumers and enterprises. Its mission is to ensure communication is private, secure and resilient.

The company has raised $61M from investors such as A*, Andreessen Horowitz, Costanoa Ventures, ex/ante, Point72 Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Forward Deployed VC, and Karman Ventures. Its research partners include leading institutions in cybersecurity, such as Virginia Tech, the University of Maryland, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and others.

