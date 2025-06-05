Vannevar And Cape Team Bring Real-Time RF Sensing To The Edge
Vannevar and Cape recently deployed the sensing solution in the Balikatan 2025 and Katana Strike 2025 exercises, enabling various maritime mission sets in the Indo-Pacific region. The teams worked closely with 5th ANGLICO and other III MIG units within the United States Marine Corps (USMC).
Cape CEO John Doyle said, "This exercise was a great opportunity for Cape to demonstrate the breadth and throughput of our telecom network in mission critical use cases for the DOD, which could not have happened without Vannevar's firsthand understanding of critical DOD mission needs and current technology gaps. We were proud to support Scout's ability to integrate with existing systems, collect on objects of interest, and cue further reconnaissance."
Vannevar CTO Scott Philips, who oversaw the joint team, observed, "Cape's private and secure network enabled our sensors and accompanying software to deliver critical, real-time insights to our DOD partners overseas, with faster connection speeds than alternatives in Asia. Looking ahead, we plan to embed Cape SIMs into our Scout sensors and use Cape as our primary network provider given their proven success in contested, remote, and denied environments."
About Vannevar
Vannevar has built technology for strategic competition since 2019. The company's products, including advanced AI models and sensors, support a wide range of missions across all US service branches, multiple combatant commands, partner nations, interagency stakeholders, and the intelligence community.
Vannevar is valued at $1.5B as of October 2024, and is backed by venture capital from General Catalyst, Point72 Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Shield Capital, DFJ Growth, and Aloft VC.
About Cape
Cape is a cellular network providing device and network solutions to government, consumers and enterprises. Its mission is to ensure communication is private, secure and resilient.
The company has raised $61M from investors such as A*, Andreessen Horowitz, Costanoa Ventures, ex/ante, Point72 Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Forward Deployed VC, and Karman Ventures. Its research partners include leading institutions in cybersecurity, such as Virginia Tech, the University of Maryland, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and others.
Media contact
Hayley Menser
[email protected]
SOURCE Vannevar Labs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment