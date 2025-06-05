Tom Felton To Reprise Film Role Of Draco Malfoy On Broadway In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Returning to the iconic character for the first time in almost 15 years, Mr. Felton makes his Broadway debut as "Draco Malfoy" in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child beginning Tuesday, November 11th for a limited 19-week engagement through March 22, 2026, only at New York City's Lyric Theatre. This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production.

To see Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, fans can sign up for first access to tickets at through Monday June 9 at 5:59 p.m. ET which will unlock entry to the first pre-sale on Tuesday, June 10th at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 12th at 11 a.m. ET.

Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling , Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany , Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tells a new story taking place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

Tom Felton said, "Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community."

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, "Tom Felton's performance as a young Draco Malfoy on screen left an indelible impression on Harry Potter fans around the world. His role as Draco undeniably shaped one of the canon's most nuanced characters. More than just a foil to Harry, Draco was a portrait of parental pressure, internal conflict, and reluctant vulnerability. Over the years, this character arc has become a symbol of how people can grow beyond the choices one was raised to make.

As fans of the wizarding world ourselves, we feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Tom into our Cursed Child family on Broadway and to offer Harry Potter fans around the globe the once-in-a-lifetime excitement of seeing him reprise this iconic role, this time on-stage in New York City. This moment is powerful on many levels-Tom will be making his Broadway debut and is marking a full-circle moment for not just himself, but for Draco too. He gets to inhabit Draco once more, but this time as an adult facing the relatable challenges of parenthood and the complicated meaning of legacy.

It's not lost on us that this is a cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion. Tom's return to Hogwarts bridges generations of fans and breathes new life into a beloved story. We're beyond thrilled to welcome Tom back "home" but also into a new family: our Broadway company. We can't wait to see him inhabit this role once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play.

