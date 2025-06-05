Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Positioned For Transformational Growth By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$102.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$265.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 17.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Product type and cancer type
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Middle East and Africa
|Market drivers
|
Additional Insights:
- Ultra-small and highly efficient: Nanoparticles are often smaller than a single cell; thus, it is easier for them to penetrate tumors and deliver drugs directly to cancer cells. Stealth functionality: These particles can be engineered to "cloak" themselves from the immune system, allowing them to circulate longer within the bloodstream. Multifunctional carriers: Nanoparticles can transport multiple drugs simultaneously, enabling combination therapies in a single delivery. Energy-interactive: They can absorb energy from external sources, supporting their role in advanced imaging or therapeutic enhancement. Next-level diagnostics: Nanoparticles can serve as highly sensitive imaging agents, enhancing early diagnosis and treatment precision.
Leading companies include:
- AstraZeneca Baxter Boston Scientific Corp. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les Laboratoires Servier Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
