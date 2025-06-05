AI In Food And Beverages Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

AI In Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in food and beverages market size has grown exponentially in recent years. The market value has spiked drastically, from $9.4 billion in 2024 to an incredible $13.61 billion in 2025, showcasing a brisk compound annual growth rate CAGR of 44.8%. This steep growth in the historic period can be primarily attributed to factors such as strict quality control and assurance norms, advances in supply chain optimization, escalating consumer demand for personalization, efficient production processes, and the need for regulatory compliance.

What Is The AI In Food And Beverages Market Growth Forecast?

The AI in food and beverages market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. Projected to reach a soaring $56.47 billion in 2029, the market is set to achieve a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 42.7%. The growth predicted in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced product development, enhanced customer engagement, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, precision agriculture, and dynamic pricing strategies. Significant trends in the forecast period include enhanced customer experience, blockchain integration for transparency, robotic process automation RPA, use of AI in flavor and product development, and food safety monitoring.

What Will Be The Key AI In Food And Beverages Market Drivers In The Coming Years?

Rising demand for dietary supplements is expected to propel the growth of the AI in food and beverage market going forward. Dietary supplements, typically encompassing one or more dietary components such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and enzymes, has gained popularity among consumers. The rising demand for dietary supplements is primarily driven by a growing aging population, increased health awareness, and busy lifestyles, as consumers seek convenient solutions to maintain their health and well-being. AI, with its ability to analyze individual health data, preferences, and dietary needs to create personalized supplement recommendations, plays a vital role in increasing consumer satisfaction and adherence to supplementation regimens.

Who Are The Main Players In The AI In Food And Beverages Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in food and beverages market include renowned organizations like Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, Sesotec GmbH, Martec of Whitell Ltd., Key Technology Inc., Greefa Co., and Sight Machine Inc. Their strategic moves and innovations significantly impact market dynamics.

What Major Trends Are Emerging In The Ai In Food And Beverages Market?

Innovation is the name of the game, with major companies in the AI in food and beverages market striving to develop innovative solutions such as AI-powered recipe apps. These mobile or web applications, inherently driven by Artificial Intelligence technologies, aim to enhance and personalize the user experience in discovering, planning, and preparing recipes. A groundbreaking example is the mobile application launched by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., in 2023, which reflects the cutting-edge technological advancement in the sector.

How Is The Ai In Food And Beverages Market Segmented?

The AI in food and beverages market is segmented and sub-segmented to include:

1 By Type:

- Hardware

- Software

2 By Organization Size:

- Small Enterprises

- Medium And Large Enterprises

3 By Application:

- Food Storing

- Consumer Engagement

- Quality Control

- Safety Compliance

- Production And Packaging

- Maintenance

- Other Applications

4 By marketing Channel:

- Traditional marketing Channel Offline

- Online marketing Channel

5 By End User:

- Hotels And Restaurants

- Food Processing Industries

- Other End Users

Key subsegments of the market include:

1 By Hardware:

- Sensors

- Robots

- Processors

- Automation Systems

- IoT Devices

2 By Software:

- Machine Learning Software

- Data Analytics Software

- Quality Control Software

- Supply Chain Management Software

- Customer Relationship Management CRM Software

What Are The AI In Food And Beverages Market Key Insights From The Regions?

In terms of regional market performance, North America held the crown as the largest region in the AI in food and beverages market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global AI in food and beverages market during the forecast period. The market report spans across different geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

