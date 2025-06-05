Steven Cooper Joins FRB's Intellectual Property Practice Group, Expands Patent Service Offerings

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo

- Moish E. PeltzNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (FRB) is pleased to announce that Steven T. Cooper has joined the firm as a Partner in its Intellectual Property Practice Group. Cooper's addition marks a significant expansion of the firm's intellectual property capabilities, including offering patent prosecution services for the first time.As a registered U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent attorney, Cooper brings extensive experience in managing global intellectual property portfolios, including having handled over 1,000 patent, design, and trademark applications and registrations. His practice focuses on drafting and prosecuting provisional, design, and utility patent applications before the USPTO, and managing both U.S. and international IP portfolios. Cooper also advises clients on trademark clearance, registration, and enforcement.Cooper has a well-rounded background in intellectual property, including experience in IP transactions and litigation. He has represented clients in proceedings before the USPTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) and in federal court.“Steven's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for FRB,” said Moish E. Peltz, Co-Managing Partner and Chair of the Intellectual Property Practice Group.“By adding Steve's patent capabilities, we are now able to offer our clients an even fuller range of intellectual property solutions, from trademark to patent protection to litigation. Steven's expertise in patent prosecution and IP portfolio management makes him an ideal fit for our team.”Cooper is a member of the International Trademark Association (INTA) serving as a co-chair of the Awards and Fellowships Subcommittee of the Young Practitioners Committee, the European Community Trademark Association (ECTA) where is a member of the Patent Committee and WIPO-Link Committee, and serves as the President-Elect of the Greater Bridgeport Bar Association, and is the Operations Coordinator for the Brand Action charity within the global trademark community.“The opportunity to join the energetic team at Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is one that I could not pass up, and I cannot wait to learn from this amazing group,” Steven Cooper said.“In my career in IP law of over 17 years, I have learned that nothing is more valuable to personal and professional growth than being able to surround yourself with professionals who can support you and push you to greater heights, and that's what I've found here.”“Steve's exceptional reputation in the international IP practitioner community precedes him, and his history of giving back-particularly through Brand Action, where he has helped clients protect their brands while advancing charitable initiatives-speaks volumes about his commitment to using IP as a force for good,” Peltz added.“We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at ... or visit frblaw.

