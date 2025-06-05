Sumner County Favorite: Gallatin Subacute And Skilled Nursing Center Recognized As Best In The Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, proudly supporting the short term rehabilitation and skilled nursing populations in Sumner County and the community-at-large, was recently recognized as one of the best skilled nursing centers in the county.Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has earned an outstanding reputation for their compassionate and high caliber subacute and long term care, and was recognized by the readers of The Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, and The Portland Sun as a finalist in the 2025 Main Street Awards in the following category:Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center/Memory Care in Sumner CountyGallatin Center is elated to be recognized for this nomination and status as a finalist, as serving and engaging with the citizens of Sumner County, both within their skilled center and outside of their center, is paramount to their mission.“We are so proud to be recognized by Sumner County community members as a finalist in the Main Street Media Awards,” began Adrienne Green, Administrator of Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.“Our center works so hard to make a difference in the lives of others each and every day, and I am so proud of my incredible team members for all that they do to collectively achieve this recognition.”As noted in their mission statement, the Gallatin Center experience enlivens their guests' physical and emotional strength through cutting-edge technology and highly trained healthcare professionals to get them back to their fullest potential of ReNEWalTM.Living their mission, Gallatin Center offers cutting-edge signature programming, such as the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation and Program, led by Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler as an additional valued resource for their vascular and diabetic patients, as well as the Culinary Excellence Program in partnership with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell of the Food Network. Gallatin Center recently hosted a tasting with Chef Anne herself for the patients, residents, and their family members!Gallatin Center also proudly participates in many community service projects, as philanthropy and serving others beyond the walls of their center is incredibly important to the team, supporting and volunteering at causes such as Tim Tebow's“A Night to Shine,” the Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer's and the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon, as well as Gallatin Center is a proud community partner of The Samaritan House.Gallatin Center would like to thank the readers of The Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, and The Portland Sun for recognizing the community as a finalist in the 2025 Main Street Awards, as serving Sumner County is the greatest pride of Gallatin Center.

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

631-617-7785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.