New Global BRAINS Index Reveals Which Countries Are Most Ready For AI In Education

New BRAINS Index ranks 80 countries on student AI readiness. Estonia, Singapore, and Finland lead. Is your education system keeping up?

- NIc Mitham

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The race to prepare students for an AI-driven future is on. Today, KZero Worldswide has launched the BRAINS Index - the world's first global benchmark tracking national education systems on their readiness for Artificial Intelligence .

Covering 80 countries, the BRAINS Index (Benchmark of Readiness for AI in National Schooling) ranks each nation across 10 key metrics, including Curriculum Integration, Teacher Training, Access Equity, AI Strategy, Public-Private Partnerships, Ethics & Safety, and more.

Estonia, Singapore, and Finland lead the 2025 ranking, with strong scores across both infrastructure and innovation. Other top performers include South Korea, China, and Denmark.

“AI is already transforming how children learn, create, and connect - and it's happening faster than most education systems can adapt,” said Nic Mitham, creator of the BRAINS Index and founder of KZero Worldswide.“This Index gives leaders a way to see where their country stands, what's working, and what gaps need urgent attention.”

The Index is based on proprietary research and analysis, combining policy frameworks, digital access, curriculum reform, ecosystem collaboration, and real-world implementation.

Highlights from the 2025 BRAINS Index:

Estonia scores 92.7/100, with standout marks for strategy, curriculum, and tool access

Singapore and Finland follow closely, with deep integration of AI into teaching practice

Top 10 includes: South Korea, China, Denmark, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, and Norway

The United States ranks #19, reflecting fragmented progress and regional disparities

The Index includes 80 countries, covering every region from MENA to Oceania

Why the BRAINS Index Matters:

AI is no longer a“future” issue for education. Students are already using generative AI to write essays, build apps, and explore new forms of expression. Teachers are testing AI for lesson planning, assessment, and feedback. National policies are emerging - but unevenly.

The BRAINS Index is designed as a practical tool for:

Ministries of Education and AI task forces

Edtech firms and platform providers

NGOs, multilateral agencies, and funders

Analysts and researchers in digital transformation

The full report is available to policymakers, education leaders, and institutional partners upon request.

About KZero

KZero is a global strategy consultancy helping governments, enterprises, and institutions navigate the future of AI, Digital Twins, and the Metaverse. With over 18 years of experience, KZero designs future-facing strategies that turn emerging technologies into measurable advantage.

