OFFICIAL STATEMENT: BOUNDLESS BOOK PUBLISHERS OPERATES INDEPENDENTLY

Boundless Books Publishers

- Boundless Book PublishersHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boundless Book Publishers would like to address and clarify recent misconceptions concerning our corporate identity and affiliations. To ensure transparency and accuracy, we are issuing the following statement.Boundless Book Publishers Has No Affiliation with "Unbound"We have recently become aware of confusion suggesting that Boundless Book Publishers is associated with an entity named Unbound. We would like to clearly state that Unbound and Boundless Book Publishers are entirely separate entities. There is no business, legal, or operational relationship between the two.Boundless Publishing Group Is Not Associated with UsIt has also been incorrectly assumed that we are connected to the Boundless Publishing Group. This is inaccurate. Boundless Book Publishers is not part of Boundless Publishing Group, nor do we share any ownership or partnerships with them.We Are an Independent Publishing CompanyBoundless Book Publishers is a fully independent publishing house. We do not operate under, or in affiliation with, any other publishing brand or organization. We have no partner companies, subsidiaries, or sister concerns. Our editorial decisions, publishing operations, and author relationships are managed entirely in-house.Clarification Regarding Recent MisunderstandingsWe understand that the similarity in names has caused some confusion within the industry and among authors. However, we would like to reaffirm that Boundless Book Publishers is not associated in any way with Unbound or Boundless Publishing Group. Any statements or materials implying such affiliations are incorrect.For further inquiries or to verify our corporate information, please reach out through our official contact channels. We remain committed to integrity, transparency, and the trust of our authors and partners.For further information call our agents at: +1-833-517-2639

Boundless Book Publishers

...

Boundless Book Publishers

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.