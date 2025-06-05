The Mauldin Group Launches Dedicated Market Research Division To Empower Data-Driven Business Growth

Comprehensive Market Research and Feasibility Studies

New Division Offers Strategic Market Research, Feasibility Studies, and Focus Groups to Help Businesses Make Smarter, Data-Driven Decisions

- Bonnie MauldinROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mauldin Group, a premier digital marketing agency headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, is proud to announce the official launch of its new Market Research Division. This exciting expansion is part of the agency's continued commitment to providing forward-thinking, data-driven solutions to small and midsize businesses nationwide. The new division will offer a full range of services, including market research, feasibility studies, and focus group facilitation.Known for its award-winning digital marketing services, The Mauldin Group now expands its capabilities to include in-depth research and analysis services that are critical for business growth, new product development, and successful market entry strategies.“In today's competitive and ever-changing business landscape, companies can't afford to make decisions based on assumptions or outdated data,” said Bonnie Mauldin, Founder and CEO of The Mauldin Group.“Our new Market Research Division is dedicated to helping our clients make smart, strategic decisions backed by real-world insights. Whether you're launching a new business, expanding into a new market, or testing a product idea, we provide the clarity and confidence needed to move forward.”Comprehensive Market Research ServicesThe new division will provide end-to-end market research services tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses across various industries, including healthcare, construction, retail, professional services, and emerging technologies.Services include:・Primary Research – The team conducts one-on-one interviews, surveys, and observational research to gather first-hand customer insights, behavioral patterns, and buying motivations.・Secondary Research – Analysts collect and review industry reports, competitor performance, and economic data to provide a broader view of the market landscape.・Compliance Review – Businesses entering regulated industries will benefit from a review of relevant laws, policies, and certifications that may impact market entry or expansion.This comprehensive approach allows The Mauldin Group to offer actionable insights that go beyond surface-level data-helping businesses uncover true customer needs, identify market gaps, and develop competitive positioning strategies.Feasibility Studies for Informed PlanningThe Mauldin Group's feasibility studies are designed to help business leaders assess the potential success of new ventures or projects before they commit resources. Whether for a startup business, a new product line, or a government-backed initiative, these studies examine critical factors such as:・Market Demand and Trends・Competitive Analysis・Financial Projections・Technology and Operational Requirements・Customer Behavior and PreferencesFeasibility studies are ideal for entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations, municipalities, and private investors looking to reduce risk and improve ROI before launching an initiative.Focus Groups for Deeper InsightTo support marketing campaigns and product innovation, The Mauldin Group also offers facilitated focus groups-bringing together a curated group of participants to provide qualitative feedback.・Focus groups help businesses:・Evaluate product concepts・Fine-tune brand messaging・Test marketing collateral・Explore consumer perceptions and emotional responsesEach session is strategically planned, moderated, and recorded for deeper analysis. Insights are compiled into comprehensive reports to guide next steps in marketing, development, or operations.Serving Clients NationwideWhile The Mauldin Group is based in Roswell, GA, its services extend across the United States. The new Market Research Division is structured to work with clients remotely or in person, depending on project scope and client preference. Businesses in both urban and rural markets can benefit from custom-tailored research solutions that match their industry and growth stage.“Our clients are located across the country-from Georgia to California to New York,” said Mauldin.“We've designed our research offerings to be accessible, scalable, and impactful no matter where a business is located.”About The Mauldin GroupThe Mauldin Group is a results-driven digital marketing agency offering expert services in website design, SEO, Google Ads, social media, branding, video marketing, and now, market research. With a proven track record of helping small to midsize companies grow, the agency brings a unique blend of creativity, strategy, and data analysis to every project.The addition of the Market Research Division solidifies The Mauldin Group's reputation as a comprehensive partner for businesses ready to scale smartly and strategically.Contact Information:The Mauldin GroupPhone: 866-438-7756Email: ...Website:Note to Editors: For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact The Mauldin Group using the details above.

