LUDWIG+ NAMED SMALL AGENCY OF THE YEAR BY THE ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Small Agency of the Year (Bronze) by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) during its annual B2 Awards show. This acknowledgment by the ANA further solidifies LUDWIG+'s commitment to excellence and innovation in the advertising industry and marks the agency's impressive growth since its inception.

The ANA's annual B2 Awards honor top-tier, impactful, and groundbreaking campaigns in business-to-business (B2B) marketing, highlighting creative concepts with a strong emphasis on tangible business results. The top Agency of the Year distinction is given to agencies that maintain a high level of excellence, represent a diverse portfolio of expertise, and showcase the successful development of business marketing solutions in B2B marketing. This is LUDWIG+'s third time receiving this honor, the first being in 2022.

"Being named Small Agency of the Year by the ANA for the third time reflects the unstoppable firepower of our team and the positive impact we create with our clients every day," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "At LUDWIG+, we're committed to challenging industry norms, delivering bold work for our clients, and cultivating a culture where innovation thrives. This recognition is HUGE for a five-year-old agency and underscores the momentum we've built-and where we're headed next."

In 2025, LUDWIG+ earned multiple industry accolades, including a Silver Stevie Award for both Agency of the Year and Non-Profit Marketing Campaign of the Year, as well as recognition as a Shorty Awards Finalist in the Non-Profit category for its "Brought to You by the First Amendment" campaign with Freedom Forum. These honors underscore the agency's commitment to bold creativity, strategic excellence, and exceptional client service.

In 2024, the ANA also commended LUDWIG+ for its "Eyes Up Here" campaign with Pink Fund, which was awarded Gold in the Brand Purpose category. This category highlights the most effective use of brand purpose to create an exceptionally positive impact on the market standing of a brand, product, or service. The "Eyes Up Here" campaign was also named Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year (Gold) by AdAge for the 2023 Marketing Impact Awards.

The 2025 B2 Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida, during the ANA Masters of B2B Marketing Conference. For more details and the full list of winners, please visit the 2025 B2 Award Winners page .

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency known for delivering category-disruptive marketing that drives measurable business growth. With a focus on bold ideas that build brand from the InsideOut, L+ helps organizations turn purpose into performance-elevating both people and business. The agency takes a highly collaborative, interdisciplinary approach across brand strategy, creative, media, technology, digital, social, production, PR, and CRM for B2B and B2C clients.

Recognized as a Small Agency of the Year (3× by ANA and 2× by the Stevies), a member of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, and led by an EY Entrepreneur of the Year, LUDWIG+ is proud to be a rising force in shaping what's next in marketing. Learn more at .