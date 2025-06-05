New Baseball Documentary The Diamond King, On Legendary Baseball Card And Hall Of Fame Artist Dick Perez, Available On Apple TV, Prime Video, Google TV, And Kinema

Narrated by actor John Ortiz (Will Trent, Bad Monkey), the film offers a profound look at Perez's career, exploring his creative process and the meticulous care he invests in each portrait.

Featuring interviews with Perez himself, family members, fellow artists, and more, the film showcases his artistic vision and lifelong dedication to baseball. Perez was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States at a young age, growing up in Harlem, where he discovered his dual loves: baseball and art.

Dick's early connection to the game eventually drove him to create some of the most iconic portraits in baseball history, blending realism with an emotive touch, resonating deeply with fans. His unique style celebrates both the athleticism and personal journeys of baseball's greatest players.

Perez first gained widespread recognition in the 1980s via his collaboration with Donruss, creating the iconic Diamond Kings baseball card series, which revolutionized the art of sports cards. Through this and other projects, Perez's work has graced the walls of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, private collections, and major sports exhibitions worldwide.

Viewers gain a deep appreciation for the skill, heart, and reverence that Perez pours into every brushstroke, making each piece not only a likeness, but a celebration of baseball's heritage. For more insight, watch John Ortiz discuss the project on the MLB Network Podcast .

As Steve Kopian at Unseen Films said, "This film is so good that I suspect that it will end up on endless repeat on the MLB channel for years to come. What an absolute delight. Highly recommended for any baseball or art fan."

For a preview of the movie, check out The Diamond King trailer .

Visit to watch the film in its entirety and order exclusive prints, posters, cards and more from Dick Perez.

ABOUT THE MCCAW: The McCaw, a production studio headed by Director Marq Evans, produces films, photography, books, and other unclassifiable works. The Diamond King is the third feature length documentary from the studio, after its earlier two work Claydream and The Glamour & The Squalor.

Claydream (2022) tells the story of Will Vinton, the father of Claymation and creator of the California Raisins, Red & Yellow M&Ms, the Domino's Pizza 'Noid' and other iconic characters. Co-Produced by XYZ Films and Starburns Industries, Claydream was named one of the 10 best documentaries of 2022 by The A.V. Club.

The Glamour & The Squalor (2016) is about America's last great rock radio DJ, Marco Collins. While battling his personal demons, Collins popularized the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Beck, and changed music history. The film was named one of the Top 20 music documentaries of all time by American Songwriter.

