Bitcoin Illuminated Becomes The Power Room For Global Capital And Sovereign Policy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 29, 2025: Heather Richmond, Shawne Merriman, Charlie Hu, Simon Bogdanowicz, Prince Kai, David Chen, Sugar Ray Leonard, JT Barnett, Daron Bennett, and guests gathered for Bitcoin Illuminated-a featured institutional experience held at Illuminarium

Following its landmark Las Vegas debut, Bitcoin Illuminated expands to Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi to convene global leaders in capital, policy, and infrastructure.

- Mason Berry, CEO of Rare Mining Company VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bitcoin Illuminated , a featured private event held alongside Bitcoin 2025, brought together capital allocators, sovereign wealth funds, policymakers and energy leaders, for an immersive evening at Illuminarium Las Vegas.The evening featured a powerful live performance by Grammy-nominated producer and Emmy-winning artist Mali Wilson, whose presence brought a profound layer of artistry, soul, and purpose to the experience.Produced by Creative Strategy Studios, in partnership with Axiom Prime and Bitcoin Arabia, the event offered a cinematic, high-trust forum for institutions shaping the future of global Bitcoin infrastructure and governance.“Bitcoin Illuminated was never designed to be a spectacle,” said Heather Richmond, Executive Producer and CEO of Creative Strategy Studios.“It was designed as a signal-bringing together those who understand the intersection of Bitcoin, policy, and capital.”Strategic Sponsors Defining Bitcoin's Institutional BackboneLedn – A global leader in Bitcoin-backed lending, savings, and credit products. Ledn's institutional-grade platform is built on transparency, regulatory alignment, and operational trust. Their presence at Bitcoin Illuminated underscored their leadership in building compliant financial infrastructure for global allocators and long-term holders.Rare Mining Company (RMC) – A high-performance Bitcoin mining firm developing sovereign-aligned infrastructure that integrates energy resilience, jurisdictional strategy, and long-term site planning. RMC's model combines public-private partnerships, capital scalability, and sustainable power integration to serve the infrastructure needs of governments and institutional operators worldwide.“Bitcoin Illuminated delivered the kind of strategic environment our sector has long needed-focused, intentional, and grounded in long-term outcomes,” said Mason Berry, CEO of Rare Mining Company.“The partnerships formed here will guide Rare Mining's global expansion. Special thanks to Heather Richmond for creating the conditions that made it possible.”Spray Tech – An FAA-certified drone and robotics company delivering VOC-free industrial cleaning, thermal inspections, and digital twin services. Now entering the data center sector, Spray Tech used Bitcoin Illuminated to position itself at the intersection of digital infrastructure, compliance, and operational resilience for mission-critical facilities.“We co-hosted Bitcoin Illuminated to unite the Arab and American worlds around a common mission: creating new business opportunities to advance Bitcoin," said Lara Eggimann, Founder of Bitcoin Arabia.“This partnership was meaningful from the start-and it's only the beginning.”Timed for Strategic EngagementBitcoin Illuminated is intentionally scheduled alongside the world's most influential Bitcoin summits. The Las Vegas edition followed Bitcoin 2025, hosted by BTC Inc., publisher of Bitcoin Magazine. While independently produced, Bitcoin Illuminated served as a complementary, post-conference forum for institutions to advance high-level discussions beyond the main stage.“By aligning with major Bitcoin summits while offering a distinct space for focused dialogue, Bitcoin Illuminated adds real depth to the global conversation,” said Richmond.Global Expansion: Asia and the GulfBuilding on the success in the U.S., Bitcoin Illuminated will expand to two of the world's most strategically relevant markets:Hong Kong | August 28–29, 2025Coinciding with Bitcoin Asia 2025, this edition will convene regulators, family offices, and capital allocators to examine the future of digital asset jurisdiction, infrastructure finance, and monetary sovereignty in East Asia.Abu Dhabi | December 8–9, 2025In partnership with Gulf-based sovereign and institutional capital, the Abu Dhabi edition will focus on energy, financial infrastructure for Bitcoin adoption, and cross-border capital deployment across the Gulf region.Each experience preserves Bitcoin Illuminated's signature format: curated, cinematic environments designed for authentic, off-market engagement between institutions, policymakers, and builders.About Bitcoin IlluminatedBitcoin Illuminated is a global private event series produced by Creative Strategy Studios, in partnership with Axiom Prime and Bitcoin Arabia. Designed for senior leaders across policy, capital markets, energy, and infrastructure, the series offers an institutional forum for shaping Bitcoin's role in the global economy.To request credentials or inquire about participation:📧 ...

Bitcoin Illuminated Las Vegas | A Cinematic Experience for Global Bitcoin Leadership

