Global Baby Food Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Baby Food Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Baby Food Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Prognosis For The Global Baby Food Market?

The baby food market size has seen considerable growth in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. By 2025, the market is expected to increase from $52.62 billion in 2024 to $56.21 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This robust growth can be associated with various factors. Among them changing lifestyles, increased nutritional awareness, a rise in the number of working mothers, pediatric recommendations, and the convenience and portability of baby food products, all played a significant role.

What Is The Future Forecast For Global The Baby Food Market?

The market size for baby food is further projected to reach $72.91 billion by 2029, growing at a projected CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is anticipated largely due to trends such as a preference for organic and natural products, homemade baby food, allergen-free options, sustainability, eco-friendly packaging, and online purchasing and delivery options. The increasing population of working women is another major growth driver. As working women find less time to spend at home, the reliance on baby food to ensure proper nutrition for their babies has increased, consequently driving up the demand for baby food products. In September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed women 16 years and above increased from 72295000 in September 2021 to 74349000. As such, the increased numbers of the working women population are projected to further drive the growth of the baby food market in the future.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Which Major Players Are Leading The Baby Food Market?

Key players in the baby food market include Abbott Nutrition, Bellamy Organics, Danone SA, Hero MotoCorp, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Nestle SA, Perrigo Company plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and other global names. Their activities and ongoing innovations continue to affect the trends and performance in the marketplace.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Are Businesses Enhancing Baby Food Market Presence?

One of the prevalent trends is the rise of vegan-based baby food. Considered nutritious and safe for babies, more market players are focusing on developing such products. For instance, in February 2022, US-based Tiny Organics launched a line of plant-based finger snacks that aimed to encourage young children to try new foods. This range was the first non-puree baby food developed for Baby-Led Weaning BLW, with six vegetable-forward meal options for babies aged 4-8 months. These meals are 100% organic, with no added sugar or salt, and designed to meet the nutritional needs of young children.

How Is The Global Baby Food Market Segmented?

The baby food market is broadly segmented by type as milk formula, dried baby food, ready to feed baby food, and other types. By category, it is segmented into organic and conventional types. By distribution channels, it includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, specialty stores, and online portals. Moreover, milk formula is further divided into infant formula, follow-on formula, special medical formulas, and others.

How Does The Global Baby Food Market Vary By Region?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby food market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region stipulated by 2025. In addition to this, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also major contributors to the global baby food market.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2025



Baby Care Products Global Market Report 2025



Baby Diapers Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.