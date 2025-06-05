Entertainment A.R.E.U. Secures Life Rights Of Infamous Cuban Kingpin Willy Falcon And Book Rights To The Last Kilo By T.J. English

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The multi-seven-figure deal marks an unprecedented move in the true crime genre, offering full cooperation from Falcon himself and intimate access to his untold story of chasing the American Dream - one of ambition, power, downfall, and redemption, set against a backdrop of power boat racing and the lavish lifestyle of the affluent.

Ozzie Areu: A New Vision for True Crime Entertainment

A Cuban-American producer, and the former longtime President of Tyler Perry Studios, Ozzie Areu brings audiences a raw, high-stakes, authentic, and unfiltered crime story set in a world of power and ambition - told straight from the source. In The Last Kilo, the spotlight is turned on one of the most mythologized drug empires in U.S. history: Los Muchachos, the $50 billion cocaine operation credited with helping build the Miami skyline - led by Falcon, his brother Gustavo "Tavy" Falcon, and partner Sal Magluta.

"This is a story that's captivated audiences for decades. Now, in legendary form, Willy Falcon is opening up about the life he lived," said Areu. "I'm already in talks with some of the industry's top writers to give these stories the caliber of writing they deserve – from anti-Castro alliances to secret deals with Noriega, Escobar, and even the CIA. This is the unfiltered truth."

A Multi-Platform Slate: Feature Film, Television Series, Docuseries & Live Podcast

Entertainment A.R.E.U. begins multi-format IP development with:



A cinematic feature film , capturing the explosive rise and dramatic downfall of Los Muchachos, with a focus on the larger-than-life choices that built the empire.

An epic scripted television series, positioned alongside Narcos, The Sopranos, and Griselda, but with an unprecedented twist: the real-life kingpin telling the story himself.

A raw, first-of-its-kind docuseries , The Last Kilo, featuring never-before-seen court records, surveillance footage, witness testimonies, and personal archives. A companion live podcast , hosted by T.J. English, diving deeper into the empire's rise and fall, with Falcon recounting events in his own words.

Willy Falcon Speaks: Legacy and Redemption

"I've waited decades for this moment because I want people to finally hear the whole truth. It's time to share my story, my legacy - nothing is off-limits," said Falcon. "This goes beyond the rumors and what's been written in the press."

Falcon, who served nearly three decades behind bars, is ready to break his silence. This is not just a crime saga - it's a redemptive journey. His reflections on power, consequences, and family add depth to a story long defined by headlines and myth.

A Defining Moment in Global True Crime Storytelling

With this acquisition, Entertainment A.R.E.U. is positioning The Last Kilo as a watershed moment in the genre - combining authenticity, high production value, and an unprecedented level of access.

"The time has come to bring the high-octane story of Willy Falcon and Los Muchachos from page to screen. This isn't just a wild tale of excess and ambition-it's a historically explosive saga about how an illegal product -cocaine- transformed a nation," said author T.J. English. "With Ozzie Areu and his team at the helm, I have no doubt this content will blow minds and enthrall audiences worldwide. Now in the right hands, it won't just entertain-it will redefine true crime storytelling."

Ozzie Areu, founder of the former Areu Bros. Studios and a longtime collaborator among Hollywood elites, is committed to telling real stories with bold vision and cultural integrity.

The last kilo has been weighed. Now, the final story begins.

About Entertainment A.R.E.U. - Entertainment A.R.E.U. is developing a premium slate based on the life of real-life Cocaine Cowboy Willy Falcon, with exclusive life rights and book rights to The Last Kilo by T.J. English. With Falcon's full cooperation and unprecedented access, the slate includes a scripted series, feature film, docuseries, and companion podcast. Helmed by industry veteran Ozzie Areu, the company is committed to bold, high-impact storytelling that challenges the status quo and delivers the kind of authentic, IP-driven content that global audiences crave.

