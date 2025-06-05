Bioseedin Innovation Partnering Conference 2025: Spotlight On China's Biopharma Trailblazers And Global Collaboration

NEWARK, Del., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

China's influential innovative drug asset cooperation platform

BIOSeedin Innovation Partnering Conference (BIOS), established in 2021, has quickly become one of the most prestigious biopharmaceutical partnering events in APAC. Hosted annually by bioSeedin, BIOS has attracted cutting-edge biotech startups and top investment firms globally. It serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration between China's biopharma sector and global markets, facilitating partnerships, therapeutic asset licensing, and investment networking.

The 5th annual BIOSeedin Innovation Partnering Conference solidified its role as a nexus for global biopharma innovation, attracting more than 2,000 registrants from 10 countries. Senior executives and investors dominated the audience, with 61.66% holding C-suite, BD, or investment roles. The event facilitated 7,275 meeting requests. Confirmed deals across oncology, rare diseases, and next-gen modalities. MNCs including Merck & Co., Pfizer and Bayer emerged as top targets, with key accounts receiving over 50 meeting requests each.

Key Insights from BIOS Discussions

Dr. Yi Zhu, Founder and CSO of Biokin Pharma, framed China as a "translational research powerhouse" uniquely positioned to de-risk high-impact modalities. "Our cost-efficient clinical execution enables rapid validation of novel ADCs and gene-editing platforms," he noted, citing Biokin's Phase II PD-1xLAG-3 bispecific antibody as evidence of China's ability to advance complex biologics. His call for investors to prioritize high-risk, high-reward assets resonated across sessions, particularly as Chinese startups now contribute 38% of global ADC patents.

John Zhu, CEO of DualityBio, challenged conventional innovation metrics during a standing-room-only session. "True differentiation isn't about target novelty but biomarker-driven clinical value," he asserted, showcasing DualityBio's tumor-activated ADC linker technology. His critique of "therapeutic crowding" aligned with investor interest in China's precision medicine pipelines, particularly in NSCLC and triple-negative breast cancer.

Dr. Zhang Lianshan, EVP of Hengrui Pharma, grounded discussions in localization imperatives. "Globalization starts with domestic validation," he emphasized, detailing Hengrui's strategy to leverage China's 140 million cancer patient registry for accelerated oncology trials. His case study on a Claudin 18.2-targeted therapy-now in global Phase III-highlighted China's evolving role from fast follower to protocol co-designer.

Jacky Jiang, BD Head at CSPC Pharma, outlined a pragmatic blueprint for strategic asset curation. "Align R&D with unmet needs, technical strengths, and M&A agility," he advised, referencing CSPC's recent acquisition of a CRISPR-Cas12Max delivery platform. His prediction that non-viral gene therapies will dominate rare disease investments by 2026 drew vigorous investor follow-ups.

40 companies gave roadshows and brought abundant assets

The BIOSeedin 2025 roadshow spotlighted China's accelerating leadership in next-generation therapies, with 40% of showcased assets featuring breakthrough modalities like Phase II PD-1xLAG-3 bispecifics for NSCLC, preclinical Claudin 18.2xCD3 T-cell engagers, and tumor microenvironment-activated ADC linkers-technologies where Chinese firms now hold 32% of global patents. Rare disease innovations included non-viral CRISPR-Cas12Max therapies for retinal disorders (90% primate model efficacy) and Duchenne MD gene therapies, while metabolic/CNS advances featured dual GLP-1/GIP agonists outperforming competitors in weight loss trials and tau-targeting Alzheimer's mAbs. With 50% of programs in Phase I/II (including 10 breakthrough-designated assets) and two Phase III candidates nearing 2026 NDAs-a bispecific NSCLC antibody leveraging China's genomic databases and a non-opioid TRPV1-ATP analgesic-the portfolio underscores China's evolution from fast follower to global innovator, combining cost-efficient development with patient-centric therapeutic engineering.

Building on this year's success, BIOSeedin 2026 will expand its global footprint with dedicated tracks for European and North American attendees.

As Dr. Zhu Yi concluded, "China's biotech sector is not just catching up-it's redefining innovation. We invite global partners to join this journey, where collaboration transcends borders and accelerates patient-centric breakthroughs."

Join us next year to explore investment opportunities, forge transformative partnerships, and shape the future of biopharma innovation.



