Astreya And Utelogy Partner To Help Global Enterprises Improve Collaboration Performance, Visibility, And Resilience

By integrating Utelogy's cutting-edge software platform with Astreya's deep expertise in IT managed services, the alliance aims to deliver a unified experience that enhances every layer of the enterprise technology stack, from audiovisual systems to end-user collaboration and IT support operations. This combination empowers IT teams to move from reactive support to proactive orchestration of modern digital workplaces.

The partnership's key value propositions include:



Smarter AV/UC Monitoring – Reduce incident response time with real-time analytics and automated alerts for AV and UC systems.

Global IT Efficiency – Centralize and automate operations across distributed teams, saving time, budget, and resources.

I mproved Meeting Quality – Ensure seamless performance of AV tools that drive productivity, collaboration, and user satisfaction. Enterprise-Ready Deployment – Leverage Astreya's global service footprint to implement Utelogy's platform with local expertise and global standards.

An Alliance Tailored for the Future of Work

As organizations adapt to hybrid work models and increasingly complex collaboration demands, this partnership enables the next generation of IT services to support agility, scalability, and digital transformation.

Romil Bahl, CEO of Astreya , emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration:

"Our collaboration with Utelogy is a decisive leap forward in shaping the future of enterprise IT operations. Together, we are offering clients the tools and intelligence to manage their digital workplaces with precision, resilience, and foresight. This partnership underscores Astreya's mission to lead with innovation, bringing together advanced automation, global expertise, and operational excellence to help enterprises thrive in an increasingly connected world."

Kevin Morrison, CEO at Utelogy, highlights shared vision for scalable, proactive IT services:

"At Utelogy, we're committed to empowering partners with the tools they need to deliver proactive, data-driven value and support," said Kevin Morrison, CEO of Utelogy. "Our collaboration with Astreya strengthens that mission-enabling their teams to scale services efficiently, streamline operations, and provide unmatched visibility across global IT and AV environments."

A Vision for Scalable Collaboration

As hybrid work becomes the norm, companies face increasing pressure to reduce IT complexity while delivering flawless collaboration experiences. This partnership equips IT teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive, data-driven service delivery-building workplaces that scale with business needs.

About the Partners

Astreya is a global IT managed service provider, delivering technology solutions that help businesses scale, drive innovation, and streamline operations. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Jose, California, operating in over 35 countries, supporting some of the world's most recognized companies. Astreya provides solutions across public, private, and hybrid clouds, data centers, and the modern workplace while leveraging AI automation across it all. Our mission is to empower organizations to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape by transforming the way they leverage technology to support their customers, empower their employees, and grow their business.

Learn more at and follow us on LinkedI .

Utelogy Corporation delivers a software-defined platform for managing, monitoring, and analyzing connected workspaces. Its solutions help organizations of all sizes gain control of their AV/UC environments, optimize user experiences, and achieve better operational outcomes through centralized management and real-time insights.

SOURCE Astreya