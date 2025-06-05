Building Resilience: Mclean & Company's Research Unveils The Formula For Thriving HR Teams

MENAFN - PR Newswire)emphasizes Kelly Berte , practice lead, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company.

The firm reports that the scope of work undertaken by HR professionals is far-reaching – they act not only as policy experts but as change agents, emotional first responders, and strategic partners. According to McLean & Company's 2025 HR Trends Report data, 36% of HR professionals report experiencing higher stress levels compared to the previous year, and 68% say they face capacity issues that prevent them from meeting key priorities. The report also reveals that half of HR leaders now see HR as an essential partner in organizational strategy – a five-point increase from the year before. McLean & Company cautions, though, that without resilience, the emotional demands of the role can quickly lead to burnout, disengagement, and turnover, which can undermine HR's ability to support the business when it's needed most.

McLean & Company's recently published resource includes a three-step process designed to strengthen resilience across HR teams. It begins with defining HR's resilience needs, helping leaders assess the current state and pinpoint resilience gaps. The next step involves selecting resilience techniques that are practical and targeted to address the team's specific challenges. Finally, the last step focuses on preparing to launch these techniques, supported by a thoughtful communication and monitoring plan that ensures progress is sustained over time.

The impact of resilience on HR teams is both measurable and meaningful. McLean & Company's 2023 HR Trends Report reveals that HR professionals who rate their teams as highly resilient are 24% more likely to find purpose in their daily work and 18% less likely to report feelings of burnout . Perhaps most importantly, the report reveals HR teams that experience lower stress levels are 1.2 times more likely to be seen as highly effective by their organizations. This insight underscores how resilience can amplify HR's influence and ability to drive business outcomes.

"Similar to other professions like nursing and social work, to effectively care for others, HR must first care for itself," Berte notes. "Just like on an airplane, HR must put on its own oxygen mask first to support the organization." The firm advises that by prioritizing their own resilience, HR teams set the tone for the entire organization, modeling the adaptability, wellbeing, and growth mindset that drive sustainable practices and setting the tone for future success.

