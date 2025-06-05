INVITATION Media Briefing JCCBI Recapped Its First Six Months Of Activity On The Québec Bridge

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is inviting members of the media to a briefing during which it will recap its first six months of activity regarding the rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge.

WHAT Media briefing
WHEN Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Quai des Cageux
2795 Champlain Boulevard, Québec
Parking available across Champlain Boulevard
WHO Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI
Olivier Vincent, Director, Projects, JCCBI
Moctar Sidibé, Director, Environment and Sustainable Development, JCCBI
Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications, JCCBI

About JCCBI
As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. JCCBI also deconstructed the original Champlain Bridge. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

