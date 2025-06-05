Meet The Pregnancy Sleep Care Expert: How Momcozy's Midwife-Approved Pillows Are Changing The Way Moms Sleep

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This series refresh signals Momcozy's shift toward a more expert-led, medically informed approach to pregnancy sleep care

New York, NY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the trusted maternity and nursing brand redefining comfort, is elevating its Pregnancy Pillow Series with a new expert-backed approach. This professionally endorsed line includes six thoughtfully designed pillows-each tailored to meet the changing support needs of moms-to-be. From full-body U-shapes to compact side-sleeping wedges, every pillow is midwife-approved and engineered to relieve pain, promote circulation, and restore rest.













Developed with ergonomic expertise and premium materials, the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow Series helps expecting moms fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling better, without needing multiple pillows or medications.

Introducing the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow Series: Six Shapes, One Mission

The star of the series, the new Momcozy Dreamlign Pillow , introduces a patented slide-leg design that allows pregnant women to adjust sleeping angles easily, avoiding the rigid structure of traditional U-shaped pillows. Its 5-point ergonomic contour supports the head, back, belly, hips, and knees, adapting to pressure points and maintaining spinal alignment.







Crafted with OEKO-TEX certified fabric and filled with durable, high-quality polyester, the pillow offers both safe skin contact and long-term shape retention. Every design in the series offers a thoughtful solution for the evolving needs of pregnancy.

Versatile Options for Every Mom

Beyond the Dreamlign Pillow, Momcozy offers five thoughtfully designed pillows to cater to diverse maternity needs:









All-around body hug replaces the need for multiple bed pillows

Provides full support from head to toe, including back, bump, and knees Promotes blood flow and pressure relief for deep, uninterrupted sleep









Compact side-sleeping design that saves space and supports spine alignment

Ideal for lounging, reading, or restful sleep Skin-friendly polyester fabric ensures breathable comfort all night









Flexible belly wedge with 30° slope and adjustable Velcro for a custom fit

Travel-friendly and lightweight for on-the-go support Encourages proper side sleeping posture and reduces tossing and turning









A blend of J- and W-shaped support for both back and belly

Includes flexible belly wedge; allows use with your favorite head pillow Ideal for pregnancy-related discomfort, reflux, and muscle soreness













Modular design transforms into 一 a T, C, or H shape for total customization.

Integrated arm pocket and ergonomic headrest relieve neck and shoulder strain. Adjustable Velcro adapts through every trimester-and beyond

With six unique shapes, the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow Series makes it easy for moms to find a perfect fit-whether they need full-body support, compact travel comfort, or targeted belly relief.

From Sleep Struggles to Sweet Dreams: Why These Pillows Matter

Pregnancy brings hormonal shifts, body aches, and sleep interruptions-yet few products are built to address those changes holistically. The Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow Series was created as a solution, offering non-pharmaceutical relief that's flexible, breathable, and backed by professionals.

Each pillow has premium fill and certified skin-safe fabrics, ensuring long-lasting comfort. The series also includes features like a heightening design, adjustable support angles, and partner-friendly spacing-all designed to help you sleep better during pregnancy and postpartum.

Better Sleep Is Just the Beginning: What Makes Momcozy Pillows Different

While traditional body pillows often fall short in flexibility or support, Momcozy's collection offers real answers to the real challenges of pregnancy:



Professional endorsement by certified midwives

Tailored shapes for various sleeping styles and support needs

OEKO-TEX certified fabrics for sensitive skin Support for circulation, alignment, and natural pain relief

These aren't just pillows-they're part of a holistic prenatal wellness routine.

Discover Expert-Backed Comfort for Every Trimester

Momcozy's Pregnancy Pillow Series is more than a collection of products-it's a professionally reviewed sleep care solution designed to support moms at every stage of their journey. Whether you need full-body support, a space-saving wedge, or a flexible design that grows with you, there's a midwife-approved option waiting for you.

Visit to explore the full pillow series and find your perfect fit for better sleep and less pain.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby brand trusted by over three million mothers. From nursing bras to wearable pumps and ergonomic sleep solutions, Momcozy blends functionality with science-backed design to support moms at every stage. Learn more at /pages/our-stor .

