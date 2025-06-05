Radcred Relaunches Personal Loan Marketplace To Expand Access For U.S. Borrowers With No Credit Check

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Radcred has relaunched as a full-service loan marketplace, introducing real-time lender matching, pre-qualification tools, and expanded credit access

The revamped platform aims to simplify access to personal loans by bridging the gap between consumers and vetted lenders nationwide.

RadCred, a U.S.-based digital platform, has relaunched as a full-service personal loan marketplace . The redesigned site is built to improve access to unsecured loans and streamline connections between borrowers and direct lenders . The update expands the company's ability to serve applicants across a wide credit spectrum, including those with bad credit scores.

The revised platform introduces tools that allow users to submit a single application to access offers from multiple licensed lenders . Borrowers can now explore options for same-day loans, quick loan approvals, and even no credit check personal loans . This format simplifies the application process while giving consumers more control over their borrowing decisions.

“We wanted to create a space where users, regardless of credit score, can view and compare real offers from verified lenders,” said Lara Smith, Senior Accounting Executive of RadCred.“This relaunch reflects our commitment to transparency and efficiency in personal lending.”

Key Features of the Updated Platform

Broader Loan Options

RadCred now supports unsecured personal loans ranging from $300 to $35,000 . These include emergency cash advances, short-term installment plans, and options suited for debt consolidation or education-related needs. Borrowers can use the same platform to access small urgent loans or explore longer repayment terms.

Support for Borrowers with Bad Credit

RadCred's network includes lenders who consider income and employment status rather than only credit score. The updated platform highlights no credit check loan categories and bad credit loan filters, enabling users to find potential options even if they have limited credit history.

Soft Credit Inquiries

Applicants using RadCred undergo only a soft credit check at the pre-qualification stage. This approach does not affect their credit score and helps determine basic eligibility before a formal application. Users can explore instant loan offers without risk to their credit report.

Streamlined Application Process

Borrowers submit a single digital application, which is securely shared with multiple lenders in RadCred's network. The platform then presents loan offers side by side, including interest rates, fees, and repayment terms. This system allows users to evaluate multiple personalized offers efficiently.

Faster Approval and Disbursement

Many lenders in RadCred's network offer quick loan approval and same day funding for eligible applicants. Those who accept an offer early in the day may receive funds in their account by the evening or the next business morning.

Digital Lending in the Current Market

The relaunch of RadCred comes at a time when more Americans are turning to online platforms for personal finance solutions . Rising living costs and higher interest rates on credit cards have driven demand for alternative forms of credit. According to industry reports, unsecured personal loan balances reached $232 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

Online lending has grown significantly, with platforms that offer digital-first tools and inclusive criteria gaining momentum. Consumers are seeking options that support quick access, straightforward application processes, and transparent terms, particularly those that accommodate borrowers with bad credit scores or limited borrowing history.

RadCred's upgraded interface addresses these needs by focusing on ease of use and lender accessibility. The company's role as a marketplace , not a lender, ensures that users can compare multiple products in one place without bias toward a single provider.

Roadmap and Future Development

Looking ahead, RadCred plans to introduce additional resources for borrowers. Planned updates include:



AI-powered matching tools for better loan-personalization



Educational content about managing loan repayments

Partnerships with credit unions and local banks to expand lender coverage

These changes are designed to continue improving access and supporting informed borrowing personal loan decisions.

About RadCred

RadCred is a personal loan marketplace based in Glendale, California. The platform connects applicants with a network of licensed lenders offering unsecured loan products. These include personal loans, emergency loans, and installment loan plans tailored to a range of credit backgrounds. RadCred is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. Its goal is to simplify the loan search process and help borrowers compare offers efficiently.

