The Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research And American Thoracic Society Announce Dr. Mark Mallozzi As The New FSR/ATS Partner Grant Awardee

CHICAGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) and the American Thoracic Society (ATS) are pleased to announce that Mark Mallozzi, MD, MPH has been selected to receive the 2025 ATS/FSR Partner Grant, awarded to support innovative research in sarcoidosis and advance patient care.

The FSR/ATS Partner Grant, a cornerstone of both organizations' commitment to fostering early-career investigators, provides $100,000 in funding-$50,000 per year over two years-to support groundbreaking research projects that have the potential to significantly impact the understanding and treatment of sarcoidosis. Since 2005, this partnership has funded over $1 million in sarcoidosis research, catalyzing further advancements in the field.

“Dr. Mallozzi's grant will provide the scientific community with valuable insight into the environmental causes of sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR.“We are pleased to partner with the American Thoracic Society to support dedicated investigators like Dr. Mallozzi who are committed to increasing the understanding of this complex disease.”









This year's awardee, Mark Mallozzi, MD, MPH from National Jewish Health was selected for his project titled“Association of PM2.5 exposure with sarcoidosis outcomes at baseline and longitudinal follow-up”. This study will look at a possible link between air pollution and sarcoidosis.

“This grant will be essential in advancing my career as a physician-scientist focusing on sarcoidosis and environmental exposures,” said Mark Mallozzi MD.“Through this project, I will advance my research skills and scientific writing and presenting, build a network of collaborators, and produce foundational data for future projects. This project is a meaningful step in my goal of securing a National Institutes of Health Research Career Development Award (K).”

“We are immensely grateful to our non-profit partners for their continued collaboration and for their support of the young researchers who are contributing to greatly-improved outcomes for patients across the spectrum of respiratory health,” said Kamran Atabai, MD, chair of the ATS Scientific Grant Review Committee.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by granulomas-tiny clumps of inflammatory cells-that can form in one or more organs. 90% of patients living with sarcoidosis have lung involvement. Despite advances in research, sarcoidosis remains challenging to diagnose, with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for those living with the disease through research, education, and support. For more information about FSR and its community programs, visit: .

About the ATS Foundation

Since its inception, the ATS Foundation Research Program has awarded more than $24 million in early career researchers has leveraged well over $880 million in NIH funding and breakthroughs in respiratory medicine. You can learn more about our most recent awardees here .

