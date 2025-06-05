In-Depth Analysis Of Global Aircraft Recycling Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025" forecasts that the market will expand from $5.03 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. According to The Business Research Company's latest report, the growth can be attributed to factors such as fleet retirement and replacement, environmental regulations and sustainability goals, circular economy initiatives, growing scrap value of aircraft components, and airline cost reduction strategies.

What Is The Aircraft Recycling Market Growth Forecast?

The aircraft recycling market is projected to continue its strong growth. Anticipated to reach $7.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%, the market will be driven by increasing fleet size and renewal cycles, regulatory support and standards development, the rise of sustainable aviation initiatives, market demand for recycled materials, and growing public awareness of environmental impact. Particular growth trends in the forecast period are advanced recycling technologies, strategic partnerships and collaborations, technological advancements in aircraft design, global focus on green technologies, and technological innovations in recycling processes.

What Drives The Expansion Of The Aerospace Recycling Market?

The growth of the aerospace recycling market is projected to stem from an increase in retired and worn-out aircraft. These are planes which have reached the end of their useful lives or have become too costly to maintain and operate. By recycling, the most valuable components like engines and parts can be reused, which ensures the profitability of recycling operations.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Aircraft Recycling Market?

The major players in the aircraft recycling market include Aircraft Solutions USA, AELS Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions, Aviation International Recycling LLC, Bartin Aero Recycling, CAVU Aerospace, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd, GA Telesis LLC, Aircraft Demolition LLC, Air Salvage International Ltd, Universal Asset Management Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aircraft Recycling Market?

A key emerging trend in the aircraft recycling market is sustainable aircraft recycling services. Major companies in the market are creating sustainable aircraft recycling services to bolster their position in the market.

How Is The Aircraft Recycling Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by product into Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics, by material into Aluminum and Other Metals and Alloys, and by aircraft type into Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional. Further segmentation includes Engines into Turbine Engines, Piston Engines, Engine Components and Parts, Landing Gear into Main Landing Gear Assemblies, Nose Landing Gear Assemblies, Landing Gear Components, and Avionics into Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Flight Control Systems.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Aircraft Recycling Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the aircraft recycling market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company :

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leveraging 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can obtain the information required to stay ahead in the game.

