In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market: Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market has shown substantial growth in recent years. It is poised to grow from $4.01 billion in 2024 to $4.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors including increased consumer health awareness, higher demand for alternative protein, global population growth, and urbanization.

What Is Driving The Historic Growth In The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

The rising consumer health awareness and increasing demand for alternative proteins are key factors contributing to historical growth. Additionally, global population growth and urbanization have played a significant role in this growth. The market size of the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes is expected to continue to grow in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $5.24 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Are There Any Emerging Trends Expected To Drive The Projected Growth Of The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

The growth during the forecast period is anticipated due to the growing trend of functional foods, increasing demand for protein-rich food products, rising demand for meat substitutes, and an increase in disposable income. Major trends in the forecast period include clean meat technology, customized texture, 3D printing and structured foods, insect-based binders, and fermentation-derived ingredients.

Which Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market Market?

The market is dominated by several major players including Aleph Farms Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe Inc., Danone SA, DuPont Inc., Gelita Ag, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Matrix Meats Inc., Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Nexira SAS, Roquette Freres Inc., SeaWith Co. Ltd., Wiberg GMBH, Cargill Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., CP Kelco, Tate & Lyle plc, Corbion N.V., Fiberstar Inc., Kalsec Inc., Lallemand Inc., Naturex SA, Palsgaard A/S, Proliant Meat Ingredients Inc., Puratos Group, Red Arrow International LLC, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

How Is Consumer Lifestyle Change Impacting The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market Market?

Consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the binders and scaffolders for the meat and meat substitutes market over the coming years. Flexitarian is defined as the style of eating mostly plant-based foods allowing meat and other animal products in moderation. For instance, in March 2023, according to the World Animal Foundation, approximately 4% of the U.S. population identify as vegan. However, data on plant protein indicates that over 6% of U.S. consumers adhere to a vegan lifestyle.

How Is The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market Segmented?

The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Binders For Meat And Meat Substitutes and Scaffolders For Cultured Meat

2 By Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Fish, Poultry

3 By Application: Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat

Subsegments:

1 By Binders For Meat And Meat Substitutes: Plant-Based Binders, Animal-Based Binders, Hydrocolloids, Protein-Based Binders

2 By Scaffolders For Cultured Meat: Natural Scaffolds, Synthetic Scaffolds, Bioengineered Scaffolds, 3D-Printed Scaffolds

What Regional Insights Can We Observe In The Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

North America was the largest region in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market in 2024. Other regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

