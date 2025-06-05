David E. Mills Elected To Chair PJM Board Of Managers

"David is a very capable leader," PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana said. "He understands the tradeoffs required to preserve reliability and affordability, and he has demonstrated his commitment to listening to and working in partnership with our stakeholders. I am confident that the reins of the PJM Board are in able hands."

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mills was a helicopter aircrewman and rescue swimmer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University and is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). On the PJM Board, Mills has chaired the Competitive Markets Committee and has served as a member of the Nominating Committee.

"It is an honor to lead this Board at a time when continuity and stability are critical to our mission of preserving the reliability and affordability of the grid," Mills said. "Our stakeholders have made clear their desire to strengthen communication channels with the Board, which we have already taken steps to accomplish. I look forward to working together to make the hard choices required of us to maintain the balance between electricity supply and demand."

In 2024, Mills was elected as the Board's chair-elect for the purposes of succession planning. Mills was officially elected chair at the May 14, 2025, meeting of the Board.

PJM Interconnection , founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,333 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at href="" rel="nofollow" pj .

