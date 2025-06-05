CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at .

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using NEWDERY Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Biusikan Infant Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Popsunny Princess Dress Up Costume Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold on Amazon by Gizmo Box

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Deenor Infant Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standards for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Drinany Infant Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Multiple Federal Safety Violations

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

