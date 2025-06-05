Viñas Queirolo Wins Big At The 2025 San Francisco Wine And Spirits Competition

The Iconic Peruvian Producer Received Several 90+ Scores & Multiple Double Gold and Gold Medals

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viñas Queirolo , one of Peru's most historic and celebrated wine estates, is proud to announce an impressive performance at the 25th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The company earned many prestigious awards for its piscos, including multiple Double Gold and Gold medals, as well as numerous 90+ point scores. These achievements underscore Viñas Queirolo's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the expression of Peru's unique terroir and demonstrate its quality and approachability.

"This recognition from one of the world's most respected competitions is a testament to the hard work of our team and the unique character of the Peruvian landscape," said CEO Santiago Queirolo Targarona. "We are honored to share our passion and heritage with a global audience."

A full breakdown of Viñas Queirolo's winning brands from the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition are listed below:

Double Gold

Score: 98, Intipalka Pisco Italia, Ica Valley, Peru

Score: 98, Santiago Queirolo Pisco Acholado, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Score: 96, Intipalka Pisco Acholado, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Gold

Score: 94, Intipalka Pisco Mosto Verde Torontel, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Score: 92, Don Santiago Pisco Mosto Verde Torontel, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Score: 94, Intipalka Pisco Mosto Verde Acholado, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Silver

Santiago Queirolo Pisco Quebranta, Ica Valley, Peru [42%]

Don Santiago Pisco Mosto Verde Quebranta, Ica Valley, Peru [44%] $29.

Additionally, Viñas Queirolo has been selected for Best in Class with the Intipalka Pisco Italia and Santiago Queirolo Pisco Acholado recognized as finalists.

Viñas Queirolo's strategic expansion into nearly 2,000 acres of prime vineyard land in Peru's Ica Valley in 2003 marked a significant investment in elevating the country's fine wine and spirits industry. This development led to the creation of Intipalka , the estate's premium label-named after the Quechua phrase meaning "valley of the sun"-a nod to Peru's rich cultural heritage and the estate's deep connection to its terroir. Situated in high-altitude desert conditions with pronounced diurnal temperature shifts, the vineyards yield fruit of exceptional quality, producing wines with notable structure, balance, and aromatic precision.

This unwavering focus on quality and innovation has positioned Viñas Queirolo at the forefront of Peru's premium beverage sector-an achievement reinforced by their success at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and emphasized by its growing reputation for excellence on the international stage. From the refined and expressive Intipalka wines to the versatile, food-friendly Santiago Queirolo range, and the estate's artisanal Piscos-crafted with single-varietal precision and ideal for both classic and modern mixology-Viñas Queirolo offers a compelling portfolio that reflects both authenticity and commercial viability. These accolades reinforce the estate's role as a key player in bringing Peruvian wines and spirits to discerning global markets.

Intipalka and Santiago Queirolo wines and piscos can be found nationwide in liquor stores, wine shops, on the website , and at your local Total Wine & More.

About Viñas Queirolo -

The history of Bodega Santiago Queirolo dates back to 1880, when Santiago Queirolo Raggio, a Genoese immigrant, arrived in Peru with his family from Italy in search of new opportunities. The family settled in the district of Magdalena Vieja, now known as Pueblo Libre, where Santiago began working with his passion for winemaking. Initially, Santiago produced wines and piscos in an artisanal way for local consumption, which quickly gained popularity among the community of the time. Over time, his small production became a prosperous business, marking the first steps of what would become a family tradition and one of the most emblematic wineries in Peru. Today, the winery controls estate vineyards in Ica Valley and Cañete Valley that are meticulously farmed by the third generation of Queirolo: Santiago, Jorge and Francisco.

Press Contacts:

Megan McCarthy

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Viñas Queirolo

