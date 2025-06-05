Saint-Cloud, 5 June 2025 – Bpifrance Investissement (management company of Lac 1), a member of the Supervisory Board of Elis since January 9, 2023, has informed the company of its resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective June 5, 2025. In this role, Bpifrance Investissement was represented by Paul-Philippe Bernier and also served on the Nominations, Compensation and Governance Committee.

This decision follows the sale of 6,900,000 Elis shares announced on June 3, 2025, and is in accordance with the governance agreement between Bpifrance Investissement and Elis.

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has acknowledged this resignation and extends his thanks to Bpifrance Investissement and Paul-Philippe Bernier for their valuable contributions to the work of the Supervisory Board and the Nominations, Compensation and Governance Committee.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Tel: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

20250605 - Bpifrance Investissement steps down from the Elis Supervisory Board