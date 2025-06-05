Orthoarizona Named Official Medical Partner Of Nation-Leading Section 7 Basketball

Section 7 Basketball, the country's largest NCAA-certified scholastic live period event, proudly announces OrthoArizona as its official medical partner.

- Britney Buckles, Business Development Director at OrthoArizonaSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Section 7 Basketball, the country's largest NCAA-certified scholastic live period event, proudly announces OrthoArizona as its official medical partner for 2025. This partnership ensures premier medical coverage and athletic training support throughout all three weekends of competition.Section 7 generates more than $29 million in annual economic impact, fills over 4,000 hotel rooms, and helps student-athletes earn more than $39 million in college scholarships each year. The tournament has become a national destination for top-tier high school programs, elite athletes, and NCAA coaches-cementing its role as a cornerstone of the summer recruiting calendar.“OrthoArizona's support ensures that our athletes compete at the highest level while receiving the best medical care available,” said Todd Fazio, Executive Director of the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association .“They're a first-class partner and exactly who we want on-site at Section 7.”The event is co-hosted by the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission and the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, two organizations committed to providing exceptional sports experiences and advancing athlete opportunities across the state.“Bringing Section 7 to Maricopa County each year is a game-changer-not just for the players, but for the entire community,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission.“This partnership with OrthoArizona reinforces our mission to elevate Arizona's sports ecosystem and prioritize athlete health and safety.”With a statewide reputation for innovation and excellence in orthopedic care, OrthoArizona is a trusted name in sports medicine and injury prevention.“We're thrilled to be the official medical partner of Section 7,” said.“This event transforms lives through opportunity, and we're honored to play a role in supporting the athletes who make it so special.”About OrthoArizonaOrthoArizona is Arizona's premier provider of orthopedic care, offering a full spectrum of services including sports medicine, joint replacement, spine care, physical therapy, and urgent orthopedic care. With over 70 physicians and providers across multiple locations statewide, OrthoArizona is committed to delivering personalized, innovative, and comprehensive treatment that keeps patients moving. From elite athletes to weekend warriors, OrthoArizona's team of specialists is trusted by individuals and sports organizations alike for expert care and lasting results. Learn more at .About the Arizona Basketball Coaches AssociationLocated in Phoenix, Arizona, the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association (ABCA) is a 501(c)(3) organization that exists to develop, connect, and serve every coach throughout the state of Arizona. Within its 1,100 members, the ABCA serves youth, high school, and club coaches in both the men's and women's games. The association also operates multiple events throughout the year, including an annual Youth Development Academy where more than 2,500 players from third through eighth grade participate in three separate regions. In partnership with the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) it also runs the Section 7 Basketball Team Camp, a premier high school basketball competition and recruiting showcase. For more information on the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, please visit azbasketballcoaches.About the Arizona Sports & Entertainment CommissionThe Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is a non-profit organization created in 1988. The commission collaborates with hundreds of partners to help fulfill the mission of bringing national and international sporting events to the state; assisting in the promotion of existing events and Arizona sports teams; providing volunteer recruitment and organization for large-scale sporting events; and developing youth sports programs. In 2009, it assumed oversight of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Grand Canyon State Games and the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games. The ASEC was the founding organization and owner of the 2015 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. In 2025, the commission joined the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association (ABCA) as co-owner of the Section 7 Basketball Team Camp, one of the most prestigious boys and girls high school basketball recruiting events in the country. For more information on the commission, visit .

Media Relations Team

Section 7 Basketball

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.