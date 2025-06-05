This Week In Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends June 5, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 110.How Construction Firms are Proactively Mitigating Risk in 2025.Adopt a Shop: New Program Links Calgary Students with Construction Careers.RONA opens new direct delivery centre in Hamilton.Video - EllisDon's Hybrid Timber Floor System is Put to the Test.Atlas Engineered Products Acquires Truss-Worthy to Expand Ontario Footprint.Groupe HD and Fondaction Unveil $425M Residential Development in East Montréal.For older metal structures, reskinning is more cost-effective than building new.CBHCC Opens Consultation on Embodied Carbon in 2030 Building Codes.Why Sunscreen Is Important For Workers.Video - Improve Trailer Safety with the CleenSweepTarp System.How to Prepare for a Surprise MLITSD Inspection.Procore's Innovation Summit: Leverage AI-connected workflows and smart data to lead the next era of construction.Bridging the Gap: The 2025 Digital Design & Construction Report.RONA wins the ''E-Commerce Experience'' award.Medal of Honor Hero to Keynote at METALCON.Trifecta Collective Acquires Canadian Concrete Expo.National Green Building Day Recognizes Leaders in Sustainable Construction.Toronto Pearson Invests $1.57M to Expand Skilled Trades and Workforce Access.Carbon Upcycling and TITAN Group Unite to Scale Low-Carbon Cement.New Quebec Innovation Sets the Standard for Low-Carbon Construction.Safe Roads Engineering Rebrands as Elements Engineering to Support GrowthStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

